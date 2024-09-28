Demi Moore Wants Dogs' Ashes 'Mixed With Her Own' After Death (EXCL)

Demi Moore’s life is devoted to her dogs, but she’s taken it to another level by declaring she wants to be buried with each and every one of her spoiled pooches when their time comes, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The Ghost star, 61, described her “eccentric” nighttime routine for Jimmy Fallon on the Monday, September 9 episode of The Tonight Show, which includes her whole herd of dogs.

“If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am,” the actress said.

“I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get under the covers,” she said while gesturing to show how the larger pups can make their way next to her. “I have two beds for the little ones, so that they have the beds within the bed.”

But those close to Demi say her obsession with her animals it’s getting to be a bit much.

“It’s bad enough that Demi lets her dogs sleep with her in her bed and she’s got pee pads all over the house that reek, but now she’s talking about buying a plot for her and her dogs and it’s got people kind of grossed out,” the source says.

“Demi, though, thinks it’s a beautiful idea.”

Her request is more sentimental and less cruel than late French actor Alain Delon’s, who, it was discovered after he passed on August 18, had asked that his still-living dog be euthanized and buried with him in his will.

He even once said “If I die before him I will ask the vet to let us go together. He will inject him so that he dies in my arms.”

Alain’s surviving family denied his absurd request, saying the 10-year-old Belgian malinois Loubdo “will of course not be euthanized,” but agreed that when the dog does pass it’ll join the actor in a chapel in the cemetery in which he’s buried, along with at least 35 of his other dogs who are interred there currently.

Luckily for Demi’s family of dogs, which includes a 1 pound Chihuahua named Pilaf, who she’s called both the “runt of the litter” and “a magical creature,” she doesn’t plan on euthanizing any of her beloved pets before it’s their time.

“When her dogs go,” the source explains. “She’ll save their ashes and keep them in a safe place until the time when they can be mixed with her own, which won’t be for a long while, of course.”

One of Demi’s daughters with Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, found Pilaf on Facebook during the COVID-19 pandemic and had the puppy flown from Thailand to Los Angeles.

“She was meant to be with me, and I was meant to be with her,” the G.I. Jane actress said of the tiny dog.

“Her dogs never leave her side, especially Pilaf, even in the afterlife!”

“Still, she has firm instructions that they’re to be buried with her, all of them.”