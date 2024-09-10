Demi Moore joked about why she’s still single and it has everything to do with her large collection of pets.

“OK, I sleep with dogs,” the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress, 61, admitted during a Monday, September 9, appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon after the host said he read about it and asked Demi if it was true.

“If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am,” Demi continued. She went on to describe how she “propped pillows” so that dogs of a certain size could get under the covers with her.

“I have two beds for the little ones, so they have a bed within the bed,” the G.I. Jane star added, half-heartedly joking, “Hence why I’m single,” about how there’s no room in her bed for anything but her pets.

Courtesy of Demi Moore/Instagram

Demi’s commitment to her nine dogs had friends concerned that it was affecting her love life, a source told Closer in July.

“Demi always says her dogs mean more to her than any people in her life, aside from her kids, and she doesn’t see a thing wrong with that. They bring her so much joy and comfort,” the insider explained, saying that “a night in on the couch with all her fur-babies around her is almost always ten times better than a night out schmoozing at some Hollywood party,” for the New Mexico born star.

The big worry for Demi’s friends “is that she’s completely shutting off her chances at meeting any men because she’s turned down so many dates to stay home with her dogs. She always uses them as an excuse and seems perfectly happy to do so,” the insider revealed

“Not only that but she totally lets them call the shots on who can and can’t be in her life. If a guy does manage to get invited over, he has to pass the sniff test with her dogs and if one of them doesn’t like him, he’s out,” the source dished, calling how her dogs get “final approval” over her love life, “so bizarre.”

Demi’s last romance was with Swiss chef Daniel Humm, whom she began dating in March 2022. The Substance star made their romance Instagram official in June 2022 with a photo of the couple during a visit to Versailles while visiting Paris, France.

The duo then attended the French Open, where Demi’s beloved chihuahua Pilaf was along on their tennis date. She shared an Instagram post of the pooch on her lap while sitting alongside Daniel, 47, as they watched the men’s final.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Next in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Little Mouse): cheering on @rafaelnadal at the 2022 French Open finals. She didn’t want to miss him breaking his own record with his 14th French Open title!” Demi wrote in the caption. She and Daniel split in November 2022.

The Ghost actress’ last major relationship was her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. The pair started dating in 2003 despite a 15-year age gap. They tied the knot on September 24, 2005.

Demi announced her decision to divorce Ashton, 46, in November 2011 after reports surfaced that he allegedly cheated on her during the weekend of their sixth anniversary two months prior while she was away working on the film Another Happy Day.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton,” the Disclosure actress said in a statement at the time. “As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life.” Their divorce was finalized in 2013, and Ashton went on to marry his That ’70s Show costar Mila Kunis in July 2015.

Demi wrote about Ashton’s affair in her 2019 memoir Inside Out. “I knew she wasn’t lying,” she said of the woman who claimed she slept with the No Strings Attached star. “He admitted it right away.”