New woman? Demi Lovato‘s ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, was spotted getting cozy with singer Mariah Angeliq, just two months after their split on Friday, November 27.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the actor, 29, was seen going on a walk with the 21-year-old vocalist at the South Pointe Park Pier in Miami. The Young and the Restless alum had his arm wrapped around the reggaeton singer as they enjoyed an outing on the boardwalk. The pair were at the pier with singer Lele Ponds, with whom Mariah, 21, released her latest single, “Sucio Y Lento.”

On November 17, the rumored couple were first seen together kissing and taking selfies while enjoying a day on the beach. Afterwards, Max and Mariah headed back to one of their homes and the Florida native shared a steamy video of the pair grinding on her TikTok. He also shared a flirty photo with her on his Instagram Stories.

Max’s tryst with the popular Instagram influencer comes two months after Demi, 28, called off her engagement to the actor in September. He popped the question on the beach in July, after just four months of dating. “Max thought Demi was The One, a perfect and genuine person, he spoke very highly of her always,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the split. “They both loved each other very much. Demi’s family loved and supported Max, too.”

The duo started quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic almost immediately after making their relationship official in March. They went public with their romance while appearing in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video in May, where they were shown dancing and kissing.

“This breakup is completely out of left field,” the source continued. “A week ago their relationship was seemingly fine. Max and Demi were completely head over heels for each other, they were looking at homes to move into and already planning the wedding. Just last week they were meeting with vendors to look at their wedding flowers!”

In September, the soap star claimed he learned about the breakup “through a tabloid,” and a month later, he apparently still didn’t have much clarity surrounding the situation. “It’s just the craziest thing,” he said during an Instagram Live broadcast in October. “This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience ever ‘cause no person deserves to feel this way.”