This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

You don’t have to smoke to enjoy delta 9 anymore.

The cannabis industry is highly evolved to cater to all types of people these days. While some people are all about vaping, others don’t like smoking and for them, delta 9 gummies are the perfect way to get a smooth, uplifting the “buzzed” without having to inhale anything.

But how do you find the best ones for you? Between various flavors, strengths and ingredients, it can be hard to pick the best ones for you. So… We checked out a ton of delta 9 gummies in order to pick the five best ones to show you.

The products on our list are legal and no medical card is required.

What is Delta 9?

Before getting into the actual products, let’s briefly explain what delta 9 is and what it does.

Delta 9 THC is the psychoactive cannabinoid in hemp. Without getting too into the weeds here, delta 9 gets you lifted because it binds to receptors in the endocannabinoid system.

The term “delta-9” is used to distinguish this particular cannabinoid from other forms of THC, such as delta-8-THC or delta-10-THC, which have similar chemical structures but may exhibit different effects and potencies. Delta-9-THC is typically present in higher concentrations in cannabis plants and is the main compound targeted for its recreational and medicinal properties.

It’s worth noting that the legal status of delta-9-THC varies across different jurisdictions. In some places, it is classified as a controlled substance and subject to legal restrictions, while in others, it may be regulated or legalized for medical or recreational use. It’s important to familiarize yourself with the specific laws and regulations in your area regarding the possession, use and cultivation of cannabis and its derivatives.

Benefits of Delta 9 Gummies

While the effects of delta 9 THC can vary from person to person here are some potential benefits that people associate with delta-9 gummies:

Euphoria and relaxation: Delta 9 is known for its ability to induce feelings of euphoria and relaxation. Many people use THC gummies to unwind and reduce stress levels.

Pain relief: THC has been reported to have analgesic properties and may help alleviate certain types of pain, such as neuropathic pain and pain associated with conditions like arthritis. It interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating pain perception.

Increased appetite: THC is known to stimulate the appetite, which can be beneficial for individuals experiencing a lack of appetite due to certain medical conditions or treatments (such as chemotherapy).

Nausea and vomiting relief: THC has antiemetic properties, meaning it may help reduce nausea and vomiting. This can be particularly useful for individuals undergoing chemotherapy or those with conditions that cause severe nausea.

Improved mood and creativity: Some people report that THC can enhance their mood, increase creativity and provide a sense of well-being. This can be beneficial for individuals looking for a temporary mood boost or seeking inspiration for artistic endeavors.

Our Favorite Delta 9 Gummies

1. Best Overall Delta 9 Gummies: Carbon Delta 9 CannaChews

Carbon Cannabis

Pros:

Natural hemp-derived delta 9 THC

No harsh solvents

Created with CO2 full spectrum oil

Specs:

Size: 10-count or 3-count

Strength: 10 mg per chew

Flavor(s): SuperBerry, Mangonifico, Kiwi-Lime

#1 for a reason, Carbon Cannabis makes the best delta 9 gummies in the stratosphere. There’s 10mg of delta 9 full spectrum oil in each CannaChews, giving the calming benefit of multiple cannabinoids not just delta 9.

While this comes in three delicious flavors, the SuperBerry is the most popular flavor (and is a unique blend of blueberry, pomegranate and acai), but we think you should take our advice and try the Mangonifico (aka a mango lover’s dream), too.

Ingredients: sugar, tapioca syrup, water, gelatin, sorbitol, full spectrum hemp extract, citric acid, organic pomegranate, organic açaí, natural blueberry flavor, potassium sorbate. (coating: sugar, citric acid)

Cheech & Chong’s

Pros:

100% natural extracts

Discreet shipping

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 30-count

Strength: 3 mg delta-9 plus 33 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Not specified

Created in 2022 by the iconic duo who brought cannabis culture to the mainstream, Cheech & Chong’s is bringing edibles, THC drinks, smokables and accessories right to your home.

Their Cruise Chews in particular are made with 100% natural extracts (including 3 mg of delta 9 THC) and will give you a mild and mellow buzz that’ll leave you refreshed and relaxed after a long day.

Cheech & Chong’s products are third-party tested to ensure each bottle is free of anything dangerous (like heavy metals, pesticides and other toxins) and only contains exactly what’s advertised.

3. Best Sleep of Your Life: TRĒ House Delta 9 + CBD Gummies

TRĒ House

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Can cause psychotropic effects

60-day guarantee

Specs:

Size: 20-count

Strength: 10 mg delta 9 and 10 mg CBD per serving

Flavor(s): Combination of fresh peaches and pears

TRĒ House’s Delta 9 + CBD gummies have worked out a great ratio of perfect hemp genetics that will get you lifted and give you the yummy ZZZ’s you deserve. The feeling is pretty mellow and relaxing.

According to their product page, the benefits of these gummies are abundant, stating that they do it all, including: relaxation, mood elevation, body buzz, head buzz and a mild trip. This, combined with their delicious peach and pear flavor, will make these your new favorite gummies.

4. Best Flavors: Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Gummies

Diet Smoke

Pros:

Potent

Vegan friendly

Lab tested

Specs:

Size: 10-count

Strength: 100 mg THC per gummy (79 mg delta 8, 10 mg delta 9, 10 mg HHC and 1 mg THCP)

Flavor(s): Sour apple, cherry lime, blueberry lemonade, strawberry, blackberry, mango.

As far as taste goes, Diet Smoke delivers the goods. Hands-down, we think they make the best flavors in the delta 9 gummies world, including sour apple, cherry lime, blueberry lemonade, mango and MORE.

But it’s not just the flavors that make these gummies out of the world — it’s also that they literally are so potent that they’ll take you out of this world.

All that, plus their third-party lab testing and super fast shipping, make these gummies one of the most valuable on the market.

Absolute Nature CBD

Pros:

Organically grown

No additives, preservatives, or chemicals

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: Not specified

Strength: 10 mg delta 9 and 30 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Mixed fruit flavors

With Absolute Nature, you don’t just get delta 9 and CBD, you get CBN, CBG, CBT (yes, that’s a cannabinoid) and even a little delta 8 in there. We didn’t list all the cannabinoids because we don’t want to drone on, but if it’s the real-deal full spectrum you want, Absolute Nature has the answer.

What to Consider When Shopping for Delta 9 Gummies

When considering shopping for delta-9 gummies or any cannabis product, it’s important to keep the following considerations in mind:

Legal status

Understand the legal status of cannabis and its derivatives, including delta-9-THC, in your jurisdiction. Laws can vary from country to country and even within different states or regions. Make sure you are aware of the regulations surrounding the purchase, possession and use of THC gummies in your area.

Product quality and safety

Look for reputable and licensed manufacturers or dispensaries that adhere to quality standards and safety regulations. Check for third-party lab testing results to ensure the product is free from contaminants, such as pesticides, heavy metals and residual solvents.

THC content and potency

Different delta-9 gummies may have varying levels of THC, so consider your tolerance and desired experience. Start with a low dosage if you are new to THC or have a low tolerance and gradually increase if needed.

Ingredients and additives

Read the product label to check for ingredients and additives. Some gummies may contain additional cannabinoids, terpenes, or herbal extracts that can affect the overall experience. It’s important to be aware of any potential allergens or sensitivities you may have.

Dosage and serving size

Pay attention to the recommended dosage and serving size provided by the manufacturer. Delta-9 gummies usually come in pre-dosed forms, making it easier to control the amount of THC consumed. Follow the instructions to avoid consuming too much or too little.

Consumption method and onset time

Consider the method of consumption and the time it takes for the effects to kick in. Gummies are typically ingested orally and the onset of effects can range from 30 minutes to a few hours. Plan accordingly and allow ample time for the effects to manifest before consuming more.

Reviews and recommendations

Look for customer reviews and recommendations to get insights into the quality, effectiveness and overall experience with specific brands or products. However, remember that individual experiences can vary, so take reviews as general guidance rather than definitive judgments.

Personal health considerations

Consider your own health status, any underlying medical conditions and the potential interactions with medications you may be taking. If you have any concerns, consult with a healthcare professional before using delta-9 gummies or any cannabis product.

It’s important to approach cannabis use responsibly and within legal and personal limits. Always prioritize your health and well-being when making decisions regarding cannabis consumption.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 9 THC

While delta-9-THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, can have potential benefits, it’s also important to be aware of potential side effects that some individuals may experience. These side effects can vary depending on factors such as dosage, individual tolerance and the method of consumption.

Here are some potential side effects associated with delta-9-THC:

Euphoria and altered perception

Dry mouth and increased thirst

Red eyes

Increased heart rate

Impaired memory and cognitive function

Anxiety and paranoia

Coordination and motor skill impairment

Fatigue and drowsiness

It’s important to note that these side effects are not experienced by everyone and some individuals may have a positive or neutral experience with THC. Moreover, the severity and occurrence of side effects can vary depending on the individual and the specific product used.

If you experience any discomfort or concerning side effects after consuming delta-9-THC, it’s advisable to reduce the dosage, discontinue use, or seek medical advice. Additionally, it’s important to consume THC responsibly and within the legal limits of your jurisdiction.

FAQs

Have more questions? Here are some of the most common:

How does delta-9-THC work in the body?

Delta-9-THC interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the brain and central nervous system, primarily binding to CB1 receptors. This interaction affects various physiological processes, including mood, memory, pain perception and appetite.

Is delta-9-THC legal?

The legal status of delta-9-THC varies across different jurisdictions. In some places, it is classified as a controlled substance and subject to legal restrictions, while in others, it may be regulated or legalized for medical or recreational use. It’s important to familiarize yourself with the specific laws and regulations in your area.

What are the potential medical uses of delta-9-THC?

Delta-9-THC has been explored for its potential therapeutic benefits. It may be used to alleviate pain, stimulate appetite, reduce nausea and vomiting and manage symptoms of certain medical conditions. However, the use of delta-9-THC for medical purposes should be done under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

What is the difference between delta 9 and delta 8?

Delta-9-THC and delta-8-THC are different isomers of THC. Delta-9-THC is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, while delta-8-THC is a less potent isomer with similar effects. However, delta-8-THC is gaining popularity due to its perceived milder psychoactive effects.

Can delta-9-THC cause addiction?

Delta 9 has the potential for dependence and addiction, particularly with heavy or prolonged use. It’s important to use delta-9-THC responsibly and be aware of the risk of developing a substance use disorder.

You can now enjoy the psychedelic effects of delta 9 legally in the form of delicious gummies. They’re a great way to relax, get a good night’s sleep, or teleport yourself into the deep space of your mind. And everything in between.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.