Diddy’s former artist Dawn Richard spilled all about what she allegedly saw go down between the mogul and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura as part of her federal lawsuit against the disgraced mogul, In Touch can report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Dawn, 41, described an incident where she watched Diddy, 54, who she claimed was “high on drugs.” allegedly throw a “scalding hot pan of eggs” at Cassie, 38.

Dawn first met Diddy in 2004 when she was selected to participate in season 3 of MTV’s Making The Band. The hit reality show focused on the formation and development of a new musical group under Diddy’s mentorship. Diddy picked Dawn, along with four other women, to be part of a girl group called Danity Kane.

The singer said Diddy forced her and the other members to work under extreme conditions. She said she was deprived of basic needs, such as adequate food and sleep. She said she met Cassie around 2006. Danity Kane ended in 2009.

Dawn said she continued to work with Diddy due to “significant financial hardship.” Dawn worked with Diddy on a new group called Dirty Money, which featured Dawn, Diddy and another singer named Kalenna Harper.

The alleged egg incident went down when Dawn went to Diddy’s home in L.A. to record the Dirty Money album. She said on the first day, they arrived at the home and waited in the kitchen where Cassie was frying eggs for Diddy.

“[Dawn] observed [Diddy] come down the stairs looking high on drugs, enter the kitchen, approach [Cassie], and scream,’ ‘I’ve been asking you for my s–t; I can’t stand you bitch, you never do it right!’ [Diddy] pushed [Cassie] against the wall and choked her, then picked up the scalding hot pan of eggs and threw it at her, causing her to fall to the ground in a fetal position. Cursing and screaming, [Diddy] dragged [Cassie] up the stairs.”

Dawn said she heard glass shattering, along with crashing and banging noises as Diddy allegedly “dragged” Cassie up the stairs.

She said she wanted to intervene but Kalenna refused to interfere with Diddy’s relationship and led Dawn out of the home.

In the suit, Dawn said she returned to Diddy’s home the next day where he gave her flowers. She said he told her, ‘This is normal, this was just a lover’s argument where no one was hurt . . . this is what love is … I’m giving you an opportunity, if you want to make it you’ll shut your mouth … if you say anything, there will be consequences.’

Dawn said Diddy warned that “people end up missing.” Dawn said she believed him. During another alleged incident, Dawn said Diddy grabbed Cassie by the neck, pulled her out of the van onto the grass and pinned her head down. Dawn said he choked Cassie while yelling, “you gonna get f–ked up today.”

Dawn recalled another alleged incident in early 2010 where she said Diddy punched Cassie in the face in the bathroom of a party in L.A. The suit claimed, “Frequently, when [Cassie] attempted to voice an opinion or stand up to [Diddy], he would strike her or wrap his hands around her throat and choke her.” Dawn said she spoke with Cassie to encourage her to escape the “abusive relationship.”

She said that Diddy became “irate” when he found out every time she and Kalenna spoke to Cassie. “[Diddy] screamed at the women: ‘Y’all bitches don’t get in my relationship,’ ‘Don’t tell my bitch [Cassie] what she need to be doing,’ ‘Just make money and shut the f–k up,’ ’I end artists,’ ‘I shelve careers,’ ‘You could be missing,’ and ‘You bitches want to die today’ among other threats.”

In her lawsuit, Dawn accused Diddy of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, assault and various other claims.

Her suit read, “For nearly a decade, [Diddy] manipulated [Dawn] with mantras that submission to his depraved demands was necessary for career advancement, instilling in her the belief that such abuse and exploitation were required for female artists to succeed in the music industry. It was not until [Cassie’s] bravery in coming forward that [Dawn] realized her own personal suffering was tied to the many years of abuse by [Diddy] that had become normalized for her.”

Diddy’s lawyer, Erica Wolff, told In Touch, “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour. If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”

For her part, Kalenna spoke out after the lawsuit was filed.

She said, “While I fully respect Dawn’s right to recount her experiences, l want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved.It’s important to understand that while I was present in some of the same professional settings mentioned, many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences, and some do not align with my own truth.”

The lawsuit was filed days before Diddy was arrested by the feds on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. A judge denied Diddy bond.

During his court appearance, prosecutors revealed that Diddy had called Kalenna 58 times in four days after Dawn filed her lawsuit. The calls stopped after Kalenna issued her public statement.