Teen Mom alum David Eason debuted a new country-themed music video featuring his new girlfriend following his messy split from Jenelle Evans.

“If I had a dime for every girl out there as great as @kendoeeee I’d still be broke!” David, 35, captioned the video clip posted on TikTok on Tuesday, August 13. In the footage, the former MTV personality was seen wearing a tan shirt and chain, while his girlfriend sported a white tank top and denim cutoffs. The two danced around a black Dodge Charger beneath a freeway overpass.

“I’m damn near down to my last dime,” David lip-synched as the camera focused on the couple in a close embrace. “I’m pretty good at breaking down a heart / but picking up the pieces is the hard part.”

According to The Ashley, David has been dating Kenleigh Heatwole for a few months following his estranged wife filing for legal separation in March. The pair met on the houseboat where the reality TV alum lives after he ran out of fuel, and Kenleigh came to his rescue. She ended up canceling her planned date and decided to stay with David instead.

“I knew who he was. And I did not want to like him,” she said. “I literally was talking to someone else. I didn’t want to like him. I kept saying I don’t.”

Kenleigh also clapped back to warnings that David would “mooch” off her financially and spend her money. “He’s actually paid for a lot of my home improvements just to help me out because a lot of people did things incorrectly on the house,” she insisted.

Getty

David is best known for his relationship with the 16 & Pregnant star, 32. The pair began dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ensley, in January 2017. At the time, Jenelle was already a mom to sons Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith.

Prior to their split, Jenelle was fired by MTV in 2019 after David shot and killed her French bulldog after he claimed it nipped at their daughter. David was fired by the network one year prior after making homophobic and transphobic remarks on Twitter. Jenelle continued to film the show in various locations like cars or while in town but could not film in her home due to David being present.

Following their separation, Jenelle made her return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in June and has opened up about why she finally decided to leave her husband.

“It took me some time to realize it wasn’t a healthy relationship,” Jenelle admitted during a June 13 episode. “But I finally got the courage to walk away for good.”

Happy National Prosecco Day Guessing Game Play now

She said she felt like she was “walking on eggshells” with her ex and was “reprimanded like a child all the time.”

“I just feel like he didn’t treat me like I was his wife,” she told the cameras. “He belittled me a lot. I was sick of it. Mentally abusive. Not happy at all … From the moment I left David, I felt a huge weight off my shoulders.”