Dave Grohl had a confession to make. On September 10, the Foo Fighters frontman, 55, announced on Instagram that he had fathered a kid outside of his 21-year marriage to wife Jordyn Blum. While Dave wrote that he was doing everything he could to win back Jordyn’s trust and that of their daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, a source exclusively tells In Touch that the former model wants out of the relationship.

A week after Dave came clean about his love child, Jordyn, 48, was seen arriving at an L.A. tennis court for a workout sans wedding ring. “Dave knew his infidelity could end in divorce,” says the insider. “And if that happens, Jordyn will be one very rich woman.”

Though it’s unclear whether the couple signed a prenup agreement before tying the knot in 2003, the Nirvana drummer, who’s amassed an estimated $330 million fortune over the years, has already reportedly retained a divorce attorney.

So, is he waiting on a war? “Dave’s nervous,” admits the insider. “He wants to get ahead of the game because if Jordyn decides not to forgive him, she could easily end up walking away with half of everything.”