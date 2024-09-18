Dave Grohl’s Wife Jordyn Blum Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Dave Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum, was spotted without her wedding ring as she met up with her tennis coach, Christopher Crabb. Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz joined in on the session later.

Jordyn, 48, was seen wearing a gray tank top and black tennis skirt that she paired with black sunglasses and black and white checkered slides in the photos published by Page Six on Tuesday, September 17. The mom of three and her coach played for roughly four hours before they called it a day. As Jordyn left the facility, Pete, 45, exited with her.

This marked the first time Jordyn has been seen since her rocker husband, 55, revealed that he had fathered a child outside of the couple’s marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Foo Fighters singer announced via Instagram on September 10. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Shortly after Dave broke the news, a photo of a baby girl went viral when a woman claimed that the former Nirvana drummer was the father.

“My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life. Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role. Your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I’m so grateful for his love and support,” the woman wrote in the caption alongside a since-deleted Instagram post, per TMZ.

The woman continued, “Roxie, every time I look at you, I see so much of your dad in your face – it’s like a little reflection of him in the tiniest, most beautiful way. From the shape of your eyes to the way your little nose crinkles when you smile, you are truly a Grohl through and through. It’s amazing how much of him is already shining in you. Your dad is so proud that you carry on his family’s spirit, and I can already tell you have that same strength and kindness in you. You’re a perfect blend of us both, but seeing those little reminders of him in you makes my heart melt every time. You are our little legacy, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

However, after the image went viral, a spokesperson for Dave denied that the child in the photo was fathered by the Grammy winner and said that the picture was fake.

Dave and Jordyn first met in Los Angeles in 2001. They went on a couple of dates before Dave broke things off, but he eventually realized he made a mistake. The pair reunited and two years later, Dave and Jordyn tied the knot. Throughout their marriage, they’ve welcomed three daughters – Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

On Monday, September 16, People reported that Jordyn had known about Dave’s lovechild “for a while.”

“She was shocked when she found out about the baby. Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her,” a source told the publication. “Dave’s flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage. It’s been hurtful to Jordyn.”