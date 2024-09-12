Dave Grohl Says Child in Viral Photo Isn’t His Amid Cheating News

Dave Grohl denied that a child in a viral photo is the one he fathered outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

On Wednesday, September 11, a woman shared a photo of a little girl online and claimed that her father was Dave, 55. In the image, the infant could be seen grasping a woman’s fingers from her carseat. Neither the child or the woman’s face were visible in the picture.

“My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life. Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role. Your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I’m so grateful for his love and support,” the woman wrote as part of a lengthy caption alongside the since-deleted picture, per TMZ.

The woman continued to double down on Dave being the father and added more details.

“Roxie, every time I look at you, I see so much of your dad in your face – it’s like a little reflection of him in the tiniest, most beautiful way. From the shape of your eyes to the way your little nose crinkles when you smile, you are truly a Grohl through and through,” she added. “It’s amazing how much of him is already shining in you. Your dad is so proud that you carry on his family’s spirit, and I can already tell you have that same strength and kindness in you. You’re a perfect blend of us both, but seeing those little reminders of him in you makes my heart melt every time. You are our little legacy, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

The Foo Fighters singer’s reps denied the claims to TMZ and said the post was fake.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Jordyn and Dave first met in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in Los Angeles. The two went on a couple of dates before Dave decided he wasn’t ready to be in a relationship. However, after a few weeks, he thought better of it and called Jordyn back to ask her out again. Two years later, the couple officially tied the knot.

In 2006, Dave and Jordyn welcomed their first daughter, Violet. They continued to expand their family and welcomed Harper in 2009 and Ophelia in 2014.

Most believed all was well within the pair’s marriage when they were seen enjoying Wimbledon from the Royal Box seats in July. However, two months later their relationship was rocked with some shocking news.

On Tuesday, September 10, Dave revealed that he had cheated on Jordyn, 48, and welcomed a daughter. He released a statement acknowledging his indiscretions.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the former Nirvana drummer wrote via Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”