Dave Grohl Kids: Get to Know the Rock Star's 4 Children

Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl shocked fans when he announced that he had welcomed his fourth child “outside” of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum.

The couple got married in 2003 and welcomed three children throughout their marriage: daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

In the midst of the former Nirvana drummer publicly admitting to cheating on his wife in a statement announcing the birth of his fourth child with another woman, fans are curious to learn more about the rocker’s family life as a father of four kids.

Who Is Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum’s Daughter Violet?

Dave and Jordyn welcomed oldest daughter Violet Maye on April 15, 2006. She was named after the rocker’s maternal grandmother. Growing up, Violet adopted her dad’s love of music and even joined him on stage a few times. At 12 years old in 2018, she duetted with Dave on a cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young” during a UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals benefit event at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

“I remember her saying, ‘Dad, you’re not even the best singer in the family,'” he told the audience before their performance. “And she’s right!”

Dave and Violet recorded and released a cover of the punk band X’s 1980 song “Nausea” in 2021. “It’s the first time she and I have recorded together, just the two of us, he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, the song also has a familial connection, as Dave is related to X drummer D.J. Bonebrake.

“I’m so proud of it because I love her very much and she’s an amazing singer, but it kind of follows this lineage and family history from this guy in Switzerland to now my daughter Violet. It’s this Bonebrake family tree that means a lot to me,” he continued.

Violet has a feature on Foo Fighters’ 2023 single “Show Me How.” She performed the song with the band at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, with Dave calling her “my favorite singer in the world.”

Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Who Is Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum’s Daughter Harper?

Dave and Jordyn welcomed their second daughter, Harper Willow, on April 17, 2009. Like her sister, Harper’s namesake came from another family member — Dave’s great uncle, Harper Bonebrake.

Harper has also followed in her dad’s footsteps in the musical world. She began taking piano lessons at just 5 years old, a move that was inspired by Paul McCartney.

“[Harper had] never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point, and she sat down and she watched his hands,” Dave said on The Graham Norton Show in 2021 while describing a visit Paul made to his house. “They sat together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together.”

Harper can also play the drums, which she demonstrated during a benefit concert appearance with Violet and Dave in 2018.

Who Is Dave Groh and Jordyn Blum’s Daughter Ophelia?

Dave and Jordyn’s third daughter, Ophelia Saint, was born on August 1, 2014. Ophelia has already made her television debut on the Nick Jr. show Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, where she appeared in an episode with her dad in 2019.

Dave Grohl Reveals He Welcomed 4th Child ‘Outside of My Marriage’

Dave announced on September 10, 2024, that he had welcomed a fourth baby girl with another woman.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

The name of his fourth daughter and the identity of the baby girl’s mother have not been revealed.