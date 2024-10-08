Making a statement? Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, were both seen without their wedding rings on the same day following headlines the rocker fathered a child outside of their marriage.

Jordyn, 48, was spotted grocery shopping at Gelson’s Market in Los Angeles on Monday, October 7. The interior designer dressed casually for the occasion, wearing her blonde hair in a ponytail along with black shades, a black denim jacket, and a floral skirt. She kept her jewelry minimal, opting for a gold bracelet, necklace, and earrings — but her ring finger was noticeably bare.

Meanwhile, that same day, the Foo Fighters rocker, 55, was spotted visiting a friend’s house and was seemingly trying to hide his left hand with a hat.

“She gave him an ultimatum to figure it out and he wants to regain her trust. He has to focus on her, that will be his best chance at getting back to what they had. Dave is focusing on her needs,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Revealing [his affair and baby] in the first place was his last-ditch effort to save the marriage, because Jordyn knew about it well before the world found out. He would rather remain married.”

Jordyn has rarely been seen since the former Nirvana drummer confirmed in September that he fathered a child outside of their 21-year marriage.

Star City/INSTARimages

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the “Best of You” artist announced via Instagram on September 10. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Days after the news broke, a photo of a baby girl went viral when a woman claimed it was Dave’s newborn daughter.

Star City/INSTARimages

“My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life. Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role. Your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I’m so grateful for his love and support,” the woman wrote in the caption alongside a since-deleted Instagram post, per TMZ.

The woman continued, “Roxie, every time I look at you, I see so much of your dad in your face – it’s like a little reflection of him in the tiniest, most beautiful way. From the shape of your eyes to the way your little nose crinkles when you smile, you are truly a Grohl through and through. It’s amazing how much of him is already shining in you. Your dad is so proud that you carry on his family’s spirit, and I can already tell you have that same strength and kindness in you. You’re a perfect blend of us both, but seeing those little reminders of him in you makes my heart melt every time. You are our little legacy, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

After the image was widely circulated, a rep for the musician denied that the baby in the photo was his, stating that the picture and claims were fake.

Sources later exclusively told In Touch that Dave went public with the news because he felt pressured to come forward.

“He feared the mother or someone else would spill the news,” the insider explained on September 17. “It’s his way to own up that he’s made mistakes.”

As for Dave and Jordyn — who share three daughters — it’s unclear where their marriage stands, however, a separate source exclusively told In Touch that the mom of three will be “very rich” if the marriage ends in divorce.

“Dave’s nervous,” said of the rocker who’s amassed an estimated $330 million fortune over the years. “He wants to get ahead of the game because if Jordyn decides not to forgive him, she could easily end up walking away with half of everything.”

In addition to his newborn, Dave shares Violet, Harper and Ophelia with his wife.