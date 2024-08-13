Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva went on a double date to the medical spa with their respective spouses, Georgi Rusev and Florian Sukaj, and indulged in an innovative new procedure — salmon sperm injections.

Darcey, 49, gave fans an inside look as she visited Dr. Dorfman at his medical office in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, August 12.

“It’s salmon sperm,” the medical professional said in a video clip posted by the reality TV star to her Instagram Stories. “I was just in Korea a couple of weeks ago and I just got back from there and it’s funny because here you were saying, ‘I’m gonna get my Botox.’ Botox is the number one treatment, probably, worldwide. In Korea, they are the most advanced country in the world for aesthetics and their number one treatment is the salmon DNA.”

Salmon trout sperm extract has been shown to increase collagen and the metabolic activity of skin cells. Treatment results include “improvement in skin tightness and thickness, acne, pigmentation, red veins, Rosacea and inflammation,” according to KP Aesthetics. The treatment has gained major popularity over the years, thanks in part to celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

“I’m so excited! I just got my amazing treatment done by Dr. Dorfman, did the salmon DNA on my face and I’m loving that Dr. D glow,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum said in another slide.

Darcey and Stacey, 49, weren’t the only ones who indulged in a beauty treatment. Darcey’s husband, 37, also opted to do microneedling on his face. “Get it done by the best and only Dr. Doorfamn,” the Bulgaria native captioned a clip via his Instagram Stories.

Microneedling “uses small, sterilized needles to prick the skin” that aims to “generate new collagen and skin tissue to smooth, firm, and tone skin,” according to Healthline.

Courtesy of Darcey Silva/Instagram

The TLC personalities were not shy about showing off their latest procedures online. The pair is known for their extensive list of over-the-top plastic surgery procedures, most notably undergoing a twin transformation during season 2 of their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff show, Darcey & Stacey, in 2021.

The twins spent over $20,000 on surgeries at an overseas clinic in Turkey, undergoing multiple procedures, such as rhinoplasty, breast implants, Brazilian butt lifts, and laser liposuction. They also opted for lip lifts and the Hollywood Smile veneer package.

Two years later, the Darcey & Stacey stars went overseas again for additional surgeries. During their trip to Istanbul, Darcey and Stacey underwent a neck lift, chin liposuction, lateral blepharoplasty (commonly known as fox eyes), cheek lift, and revision rhinoplasty procedures.

“Our amazing reality TV stars from @tlc @darceysilva @staceysilvatv @thesilvatwins returning to us for another round of facial surgery both opted for same operations to remain twin like,” the doctor’s office captioned a video of the TLC stars visit.

After the procedures, Stacey went online to flaunt her results, stating, “I’m loving my results from the top clinic and doctor.”