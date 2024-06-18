90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva is showing off! The TLC personality showed off a slim figure in a new bikini picture posted on social media.

Darcey, 49, posed in a nude bikini with bright yellow floral embellishments in a photo posted via Instagram on Monday, June 18. The reality TV star flaunted a snatched stomach and left the post captionless, only tagging the handle of fashion designer Ema Koja.

The Darcey and Stacey star recently came under fire for debuting major weight loss earlier this month.

“Darcey’s ready! Doing it big,” the mom of two captioned a video shared via her Instagram Stories on June 4, adding the hashtags “Darcey and Stacey,” “Hof11beauty” and “Miami Swim Week 2024.” The Connecticut native modeled a black and red one-piece swimsuit and showed off a small waist with long legs that had fans buzzing online.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

“Darcey, stop with the filters, stretching out your body proportions to be some 5’10 supermodel,” one user wrote in the comments. “You’re much shorter stature and everyone knows that! Quit frauding people with your plastic, robotic unrealistic vanity posts.”

Courtesy of Darcey Silva/Instagram

Meanwhile, another added, “What is wrong with her legs? They look like the ones on my granddaughter’s Barbie doll. Wtf that does not look normal, but then again nothing is normal on her.”

However, the longtime TV personality did have her share of support. “Whatever y’all got done this last rip, took off like 15 years,” one fan penned under the video. “Hats off to the surgeon. Let this be your final form.”

Darcey, along with her twin sister Stacey Silva, are known for their extensive list of over-the-top plastic surgery procedures, most notably undergoing a twin transformation during season 2 of their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff show, Darcey & Stacey, in 2021.

At the time, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum said the pair “did a lot of research” before spending more than $20,000 on surgeries at an overseas clinic in Turkey. During the visit, the twins had multiple procedures including rhinoplasty, breast implants, Brazilian butt lifts and laser lipo procedures. Additionally, they got lip lifts and the Hollywood Smile veneer package.

In 2023, Darcey and Stacey, 49, journeyed abroad once more for additional surgeries. During their visit to Istanbul, they underwent a neck lift, chin liposuction, lateral blepharoplasty (commonly known as fox eyes), cheek lift, and revision rhinoplasty procedures.

“Our amazing reality TV stars from @tlc @darceysilva @staceysilvatv @thesilvatwins returning to us for another round of facial surgery both opted for same operations to remain twin like,” the doctor’s office captioned a video of the sisters’ visit.

After the procedures, Stacey went online to flaunt the finished product, stating, “I’m loving my results from the top clinic and doctor.”