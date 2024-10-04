Danny DeVito Cut Out by Arnold Schwarzenegger for Lou Ferrigno (EXCL)

Lou Ferrigno and Arnold Schwarzenegger are bonding after the Hulk star’s divorce from estranged wife Carlotta and now they’re making big plans to collaborate on a project, all while leaving old pal Danny DeVito in the cold.

Bodybuilders Lou, 72, and Arnold, 77, have been close since competing against each on stage throughout the 1970s, even filming the documentary, Pumping Iron, together.

Despite being past their posing days – and their fierce rivalry – the two haven’t abandoned their competitive spirit and still meet up to challenge each other … in chess!

Throughout the years, the former Governor of California has been a bulky shoulder to lean on for his equally muscle-bound friend, supporting Lou amid a tumultuous divorce proceeding prompted by Carlotta, 75, filing paperwork accusing the Incredible Hulk star of flaunting a mistress and trapping her in an abusive and controlling marriage after she was diagnosed with dementia in October 2023.

“Arnie’s been a good friend during his family crisis,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They’re still as fit and strong as they ever were, in their own minds at least, Lou especially wants to team up with Arnie to pump some excitement in his life.”

The family split has gotten even messier, with the Hulk actor suing his daughter, Shanna Ferringo, filing the complaint on May 29. Lou’s lawyer claims she’s “taken the social media credentials hostage,” which he uses to promote acting jobs, events and appearances, and “extorted [Lou] by demanding hundreds of thousands of dollars to turn over plaintiff’s social media credentials.”

Shanna, 43, has denied the accusation and has been living with Carlotta apart from the embattled star.

Unable to find steady work outside of a few obscure projects, Lou, who was once a big-name draw, is yearning to revive his waning stardom alongside his A-list friend. In the meantime, the burly actor has been working as a sheriff’s deputy in Socorro County, New Mexico, after previously working for the Los Angeles County and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Departments.

“Volunteering for the sheriff’s department has its benefits, but he misses the fame and could use a blockbuster and linking his name to Arnie’s would clinch the deal,” the source explains.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Lou and Arnie are keen to work together and show those newbie ‘action heroes’ like Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron how it’s done.”

“Of course, what this means for Danny is the question.”

Arnold’s “twin” Danny, 79, told CNN, “We’re working on something, a project that we’re going to do together, another movie,” on March 19.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor called the bodybuilder-turned-politician, who he had met years before filming Twins, his “good buddy.”

Although, nothing has materialized as of yet regarding the mystery project, prompting speculation that Arnie has swapped out his work with Danny to cut his old friend Lou back in.

“Danny’s been bragging all over town that he and Arnie are talking about a Twins reboot, but nothing’s happened and everyone’s assuming it’s all hot air.”

“Arnie’s always busy. Now Arnie’s fist-pumping with Lou and talking big budgets while leaving Danny in the cold. It seems Danny lost the popularity contest.”