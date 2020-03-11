It’s cold outside! OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby and her famous brood ventured to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a fun-filled snow trip and the squad is having the time of their lives. The TV personality dished about her excitement for their adventurous getaway while taking to Instagram with a new photo on Wednesday, March 11.

“I love getting to experience ‘first’ with my girls … it’s a first time for me to see snow, but experiencing it with the fam all together is amazing,” Danielle, 36, wrote. “Blayke is loving the snow the most! This girl doesn’t want to come inside at all!”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

The reality star’s husband, Adam Busby, also took to Instagram Stories to show off the place they were staying. “First thing this morning Parker asked me, ‘daddy can we go outside and look?’ Parker loves it here, but can’t really blame her — check out this view!” the 37-year-old said, panning the camera across the gorgeous landscape for his followers.

During their vacation, Danielle and Adam hit the slopes at Snow King Mountain, joined by Dale Mills, also known as “Uncle Dale,” and Crystal Mills, who often goes by “Aunt KiKi” on the show. “Made for speed!” Danielle captioned her pic of them all bundled up. This was an ideal time for the squad to travel together, since the kids are on spring break.

“Layover in Denver,” the father of six captioned another photo on their way to the snow, showing Danielle and Riley resting in the airport together. “Like mother, like Daughter #rileypaige.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Just last month, Adam hinted new episodes of their reality show are coming, however he didn’t share any details about when viewers can expect to tune in. After seeing a sweet photo of him cuddling with his daughter, one fan asked, “When are y’all gonna start another season!?” The TV personality didn’t spill any tea, instead replying, “Oh we know [winking emoji].” Season 6 premiered in October 2019, so hopefully it’s not too far away!

Back in September, Danielle revealed how the girls were adapting to their new school routine. “The girls just started and they are loving it!” she told In Touch exclusively at the time. “This year is a big change for us, as Riley started the Kindergarten class at the quints school and she will go every day, just like Blayke.”