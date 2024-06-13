Hold the rice! It was all systems go for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin to tie the knot this summer, but now their nuptials have hit a major snag.

“Dakota has gotten cold feet,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She loves Chris, but she’s still not sure about marriage. She’s seen too many of them end in divorce. Her mother, Melanie Griffith, has been married three times, and her father, Don Johnson, got hitched twice, so she’s hesitant to take the plunge herself. She’s not a runaway bride — she’s just not sure marriage is for her.”

Dakota’s resistance isn’t the only factor in the wedding plans coming to a screeching halt. An insider tells In Touch that Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, who was married to the Coldplay frontman, 47, from 2003 to 2016 and remains good friends with him, has become a “bridezilla” when it comes to Dakota, 34, and Chris’ wedding.

“Gwyneth really is trying to take over,” says the insider. “Dakota likes Gwyneth, but her obsession with them getting married is too much. She’s coming up with ideas for the ceremony, color themes, locations, even the guest list. It’s exhausting, and one more reason Dakota wants to postpone the wedding.”