DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother is demanding over $4 million in damages in court over an alleged 2022 assault, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Brandon Bills told the court he believes he’s owed $2 million in general damages and another $2 million in special damages.

Brandon was at a bowling alley in Southern California when his sister’s ex DaBaby, 32, walked in with friends. In his suit, Brandon accused DaBaby of attacking him for no reason.

He said he suffered severe injuries, psychological damage, medical bills and more. A video of the fight showed Brandon and DaBay fighting on the bowling lanes. Several other people joined in.

The fight came months after DaBaby and DaniLeigh, 29, had a nasty public breakup.

TMZ said police launched an investigation into the matter, but no charges were ever brought due to Brandon refusing to speak with authorities. Instead, Brandon filed a civil lawsuit against DaBaby and the bowling alley. DaBaby told TMZ that his actions were done in self-defense.

Brandon has struggled to serve the rapper with the court documents for months.

He told the judge he hired a process server but they were unable to find DaBaby. The judge signed off on Brandon posting an advertisement in the newspaper as an alternative to serving DaBaby with the legal papers.

As In Touch first reported, DaBaby is facing issues in a separate lawsuit over another alleged assault.

A man named Gary Pagar sued DaBaby over an alleged attack in 2020. Gary said he leased his home to DaBaby and his team with the agreement that no more than 12 people would be at the home at once.

However, Gary said he learned DaBaby was filming a music video at his home with over 40 people and he drove over to the pad. He said he confronted DaBaby who responded by punching him in the face.

Gary said DaBaby left the home before police arrived. The rapper was hit with a felony battery charge. He later accused Gary of using offensive language during the confrontation at the home.

The criminal case dragged on for months until a plea deal was reached. DaBaby, represented by powerhouse lawyer Blair Berk, was sentenced to one-year probation but avoided any jail time.

The judge also ordered DaBaby to pay a $10,000 fine, stay away from the victim and not own any guns for a one-year period.

The civil case was put on pause until the criminal case was resolved. The lawsuit picked up steam after DaBaby’s sentence was handed down.

Recently, DaBaby’s legal team in the civil case asked for permission to withdraw as his representation.

The law firm Venable LLP asked the court to withdraw as DaBaby’s counsel. The lawyers said there has been a “breakdown in the attorney-client relationship” and an “breach of the engagement agreement.”

In the motion, DaBaby’s lawyers said they took “reasonable steps to avoid any prejudice” to DaBaby before filing to withdraw as his reps.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.