Cyndi Lauper’s son Declyn “Dex” Lauper-Thornton fired back at allegations he threatened to shoot a man inside his New York apartment, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Declyn asked a judge to toss the case brought by a registered nurse named Ruzdija Basuljevic.

In his lawsuit, filed in March, Ruzdija said he was hired the week of December 10, 2023, to administer I.V. therapy for Declyn at his apartment in New York.

The nurse claimed he observed “the presence of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia” after entering.

He said Declyn instructed him not to administer the IV in his left arm due to violence he had been part of in the past. Ruzdija said he listened to the instructions and applied the tourniquet to Declyn’s right arm, wiped the area with alcohol, stabilized the vessel, and attempted to insert the catheter.

The nurse said Declyn “forcefully shouted” at him to remove the IV. The suit claimed he said, “I don’t want it in, it doesn’t feel good, you don’t know what the f–k you are doing, fishing around and –t for my veins, what is this your first time doing this s–t.”

Ruzdija said he removed the IV from his patient’s right arm.

The nurse said Cyndi’s son “then began to behave in an erratic and aggressive manner” and started “yelling and screaming” at him.

The nurse said Declyn shouted at him, “You tried to puncture to get into my veins, I am going to shoot you in your head, are you f—ing crazy, you are f—ing with my life.”

The suit accused Declyn of threatening to shoot the nurse in the head again telling him, “I am going to grab my nine and shoot you. You better leave now.”

The nurse said he felt like his life was in danger and he quickly grabbed his stuff to leave. Ruzdija said he continues to be fearful, anxious, humiliated and ashamed as a result of the incident.

He said he sought professional medical treatment for his anxiety, fear, and depression from Declyn’s alleged threats of bodily harm and death.

The nurse said he was “unable to work for several months based on the debilitating fear and anxiety that resulted from” Declyn’s actions. He demanded $2.5 million in damages.

Declyn fired back at the lawsuit. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyer argued, “Any injuries and/or damages sustained by [Ruzdija] as alleged in [Ruzdija’s] Complaint were caused in whole or in part by the contributory negligence and/or the culpable conduct of the [Ruzdija] and not as a result of any contributory negligence and/or culpable conduct on the part of [Declyn].”

Cyndi’s son filed a countersuit against Ruzdija’s employer, The I.V. Medical Doctor. He said he has a fear of needles but benefits from IV therapy for his energy, hydration and overall wellbeing.

He said the company had agreed to send a specific nurse.

However, on the day in question, Ruzdija arrived, which surprised Declyn since that was not the agreed-upon nurse. Declyn claimed that the nurse was unable to locate his vein and “thereafter manipulated the needle in his unsuccessful attempts to locate the vein” which caused him pain, injury, fear and anxiety.

Declyn said the man continued to puncture his skin in attempt to locate a vein, despite his objection.

“After experiencing the severe pain, fear, and anxiety associated with [Ruzdija’s] failed attempts to administer the I.V., [Declyn] ultimately requested that [Ruzdija] cease the therapy and leave his residence.” He sued demanding unspecified damages for the alleged psychological and emotional injuries he suffered.

The I.V. Medical Doctor denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The case is ongoing.

In February, Declyn was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm over a separate incident. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.