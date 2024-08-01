Cybill Shepherd Spotted Out Looking Unrecognizable

Moonlighting star Cybill Shepherd was spotted looking unrecognizable on a rare outing in Los Angeles 35 years after her hit series with Bruce Willis came to an end.

The actress, 74, was photographed being escorted by a friend on a shopping errand in the City of Angels on Wednesday, July 31. She wore a pair of dark jeans and a light blue long-sleeved blouse with black sneakers and a lanyard around her neck. Cybill completed the look with a pair of silver sunglasses and her hair pulled back into a bun. She held one arm out as her male companion, dressed in an all-black outfit, helped her down the sidewalk and carried a small bag.

The outing came one month after Cybill was seen with the same man on another outing in southern California. She was spotted on June 13 wearing a black tank top and a matching zip-up vest paired with jeans, according to photos published by Daily Mail.

Cybill had her breakthrough role in the 1971 film The Last Picture Show and went on to star in other famous movies like The Heartbreak Kid (1972), Taxi Driver (1976) and Alice (1990). Additionally, from 1985 to 1989, Cybill starred in Moonlighting alongside Bruce, 69. The project was the Die Hard actor’s first major role.

In Moonlighting, Cybill and Bruce played private detectives Madelyn Hayes and David Addison, respectively. The show was known for its mystery and wit, as well as the sexual tension between the two leads. Cybill won two Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical TV Series for her performance, while Bruce won one Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical TV Series. He also received an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

When Bruce’s family announced in 2022 that he would retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, Cybill showed support for her former costar and looked back on her fond memories of Moonlighting.

“I just have to say one thing about Bruce,” she told Extra in May 2022. “No one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room.”

Describing their chemistry, Cybill added, “My temperature went up 10 degrees. That meant two things to me: one, I was very attracted to him, two, I would never act on it, ’cause we were both very attracted to each other. I will always love Bruce.”

Bruce’s family announced his retirement in March 2022.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” his ex-wife Demi Moore wrote on Instagram.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the statement continued. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce’s condition progressed in the following months, and he was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” a statement from his family read.