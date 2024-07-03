One of the women suing Cuba Gooding Jr. for alleged sexual assault and battery asked the court to award her a default judgment against the actor, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jasmine Abbay, who accused Cuba, 56, of assaulting her in September 2018 while she worked as a cocktail waitress at LAVO restaurant in New York, filed an emotional declaration as part of her plea.

Jasmine said, “In the evening of September 9, 2018, Cuba Gooding, Jr. and a group visited LAVO and got a table.”

She said, “This section where Cuba Gooding, Jr. and his group were sitting was originally assigned to a co-worker of mine, however, this co-worker asked me to wait on his table after Cuba Gooding, Jr. had subjected her to inappropriate behavior years before, so much so that she hid from him when he entered the restaurant.”

Jasmine continued, “Nevertheless, somewhat naively, I agreed.”

She added in her declaration, dated June 4, “Shortly after I began waiting on his table and while I was serving Cuba Gooding, Jr. drinks, he, without consent or permission, put his mouth up to mine and forced his tongue in my mouth.” Jasmine said the “uninvited, non-consensual contact” was” greatly offensive to me, and it caused me to feel ashamed, embarrassed, humiliated, violated and helpless.”

Cuba reached a plea deal with prosecutors in 2022 after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Jasmine filed her lawsuit in November 2023. Her suit noted, “For this conduct, [Cuba] was charged with, inter alia, forcible touching for actions against Plaintiff, a crime codified at Section 130.52 of New York’s Penal Law.”

Her lawyer added, “[Cuba] pleaded guilty to a charge relating to the conduct to which he subjected [Jasmine].”

In court, the judge questioned Cuba about the incident.

The judge asked, “That you, in the County of New York, on or about September 9, 2018, to on or about September 10, 2018, intentionally and for no other legitimate purpose, forcibly touched the sexual or other intimate parts of an individual for the purpose of degrading and abusing such person, and for the purpose of gratifying your sexual desire. Is that charge true?”

Cuba said, “Yes, your honor.”

The actor was asked to state in his own words what he did. “Yes, Your Honor. I said, I kissed the waitress on her lips,” he said in open court.

The judge followed up asking, “And was that without her permission and authority?” Cuba said, “Yes, your honor.”

Jasmine’s lawyer demanded unspecified damages for Cuba’s “malicious, willful, outrageous” conduct. “As a direct result of [Cuba’s] actions, [Jasmine] sustained injuries, including but not limited to psychological trauma, emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment and humiliation,” her complaint read.

Jasmine said she was able to serve Cuba in March, but he has failed to respond to the lawsuit. Now, she wants the court to award her a default judgment against the Hollywood star.