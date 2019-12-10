Courtesy Courtland Rogers/Instagram

Going through a rough patch. Former Teen Mom 2 star Courtland Rogers revealed he’s feeling “lonely as f–k” after speaking out about his marital struggles on Twitter. The MTV alum has been very candid about how he’s coping amid his relationship issues, writing that he is “not OK right now” while taking to Facebook on Monday, December 9.

Not long ago, Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland tweeted that he wanted “a divorce” from his wife, Lindsey, in a now-deleted message. Since then, he shared a photo with his leading lady and one of their three children on Instagram with the caption, “family.” The couple has been married since 2018 and they recently welcomed a son together named Kash.

After hearing about his tribulations, Kailyn Lowry shared some words of encouragement. “Before you do this, think about why. Then ask yourself if it can be worked [through] … don’t give up [because] it’s ‘easier’ to move on to the ‘next best thing’ … you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have Courtland! Love is a commitment,” she tweeted.

Courtesy Courtland Rogers/Instagram

“Even when it’s hard!!! I know I’m being a hypocrite, but it’s only [because] I’ve been [through] it,” the mother of three added.

The TV personality’s message seemed to hit home for Courtland, 33, as he later expressed how much her response meant to him during such a tough time. “I have re-read this at least 20 times today Kail … I owe [you] a huge thank [you] so imagine me screaming this at the top of my lungs all the way from Wilmington, North Carolina,” he replied.

Despite their amicable interaction, Jenelle’s other former flame Nathan Griffith put Kailyn on blast for reaching out to Courtland in the first place. “Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under @PBandJenelley_1 skin? You don’t want the drama, but then you egg on the drama,” he vented. “I know Jenelle has done some s—ty things, but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a d–k just speaking truth.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kailyn, 27, later fired back, “This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle … what are you talking about?”

Courtland was married to Jenelle from 2012 to 2014 and the reality star later went on to tie the knot with David Eason in 2017. Fast forward to now, and Jenelle and David are currently in the process of getting a divorce, following two years of marriage.

We’ll see what the future holds for all parties!