Courteney Cox is happily dating rocker Johnny McDaid, but a source exclusively tells In Touch she still has strong feelings for ex-boyfriend Michael Keaton. Despite their split three decades ago after a five-year hot-and-heavy affair, those feelings are said to be mutual.

“Michael and Courteney’s romance is notable for two reasons,” the insider explains. “One, they were extremely happy and close for a long time 30 years ago — just one of the happiest couples you could possibly run into and spend time around.”

The Friends alum, 60, and Beetlejuice actor, 73, were an insanely private couple, dating from 1990 to 1995. The pair famously had their first date at Courteney’s house, where they “talked five hours” about their “dream homes,” she previously told People. The insider says the second reason the romance stood out for the A-listers revolves around how “abruptly it ended.”

“And how Michael and Courteney have kept their distance for all this time. But Michael’s life is at a significant turning point right now as he has one of his biggest hits ever with the new Beetlejuice,” the source dishes. “At the same time, he’s making a lot of noise among his friends about how he’s looking to wind things down and re-focus on family and relationships.”

Courteney was “always the one that got away” for the Batman actor as their relationship was “solid” for such a long time, according to the source.

Getty

“It would be a shame to leave things unresolved with Courteney, especially since both of them are in such good places in their lives right now,” the source explains. “They’ve both raised wonderful kids in the years since their sudden breakup. I bet we see them finally take a picture together this awards season and finally put the bad blood behind them!”

Courteney and Michael shared a whirlwind romance before splitting in July 1995 after nearly six years together. “It’s the most important relationship I’ve ever had, and I think he’s the most wonderful person I’ve ever met,” she told People about the breakup a few months later in November, adding, “We still love each other.”

Following their split, Courteney married Scream costar David Arquette in 1999. The pair were together for more than a decade before announcing the split in October 2010. That same year, Courteney began dating Johnny, 48, whom she later got engaged to after six months of dating. Although the pair split in 2015, they later rekindled their romance.

The Jack Frost actor has remained tight-lipped about his love life. However, he has been romantically linked to his girlfriend, Marni Turner, since 2016, following a chance encounter on a street in Los Angeles.

“I kind of went, ‘Whoa.’ And then she turned out to be a very nice person,” he told People on September 6 about their first encounter, noting his partner also has an eye for fashion. “She prides herself in going — like, somebody walks up to her, and goes, ‘That is a fantastic!’ And she’ll go, ‘Thank you. $39, T.J.Maxx.’ That’s kind of her thing. She’s known for it.”