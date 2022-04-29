Country singer Granger Smith is not taking any chances with the safety of his infant son after losing 3-year-old son River in a drowning accident in 2019.

“I never thought I would post something like this,” Granger, 42, shared alongside a video shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 28. The video shows 8-month-old Maverick learning to survive in water during an infant swim rescue lesson.

“My mind is blown,” the proud father added. “He’s in full clothes and diaper. He can barely crawl, but now he knows how to hold his breath, twist his body, find the air, float on his back and cry. He can do this falling in head first, feet first or any orientation. He has the skills to float until help comes.”

Granger and wife Amber Smith are encouraging all parents to learn about water safety after losing their son, River, in June 2019.

“Thinking that adult supervision is enough is an absolutely DEADLY miscalculation,” the “Happens Like That” singer shared. “Hear me. I used to think that too.”

In a recent video shared to the family’s YouTube channel, Granger opened up about his PTSD after his son’s tragic death.

“I believe in [infant swim rescue]. I support Amber 100 percent,” he said, calling his wife a “rockstar.” “I also have trouble seeing Maverick in that way, because I saw River that way. So it’s hard for me, I have PTSD with that stuff.”

Amber, 40, shared photos of their infant son to her own Instagram account saying, “This wasn’t easy for me. Seeing him cry those first few lessons, I wanted to scoop him right up, but I trusted the process.

“We made the decision to give Maverick the skills he needed to find the air,” she added. “The skills River needed that we didn’t know about, and my goodness, he did it!!”

Granger and Amber – who are also parents to daughter London, 10, and son Lincoln, 8 – have some advice to parents this summer.

“Supervise, install a fence … install a pool alarm, never use floaties, always use a coast guard approved life jacket on open water, enroll kids in ISR,” Granger shared. “If not, fill your pool with dirt and plant a garden.”