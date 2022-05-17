Stylish mama! Jinger Duggar loves rocking cute skirts and dresses, even if they break her family’s strict dress code!

Longtime fans of 19 Kids and Counting know that the daughters of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar always wore long, conservative skirts, but these days, Jinger’s style is more modern and risqué.

The reality TV sisters explained why their parents came up with such strict dress code rules in their 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar, pointing to their traditional, religious values.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” they wrote at the time. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband.”

The Counting On alums noted that they “avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops” and used undershirts to assure modesty. “We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline,” their joint memoir continued.

They also said their family used a “safe word” when coming in contact with a woman dressed in an outfit they deemed inappropriate as a signal for the kids to look down. For example, if they spotted a person wearing a less-than-modest outfit, someone in the family would say the word “Nike,” and the boys directed their eyes to their sneakers instead of straight ahead.

These days, Jinger has decided to make her own rules and frequently wears skirts and dresses — some are even cut above the knee! In addition, the Arkansas native also loves sporting pants and shorts. She reflected on her personal choice to stray away from her family’s traditions in her 2021 book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace With the Promises of God, which she cowrote with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’” Jinger explained in her book. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

The social media influencer also noted that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants,” adding, “Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens … [But] my convictions were changing.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jinger wearing skirts and dresses!