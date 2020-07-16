Never forgotten. Cory Monteith‘s mom, Ann McGregor, mourned the death of Naya Rivera after her body was recovered on the seven-year anniversary of her son’s fatal overdose. “Friends reunited for eternity,” the heartfelt message read.

“For the last [seven] years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair. There aren’t enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of [Naya Rivera],” McGregor’s Instagram post on Tuesday, July 14, began. She shared two sweet photos of late actors smiling together.

McGregor noted her son “cherished” his friendship Rivera and “loved” his costar. “From the laughs you shared to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most — Cory truly adored you,” she continued. “He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance.”

McGregor also mentioned a scene from Glee in which Santana slaps Finn across the face after performing in the school auditorium, which was improvised by Rivera, as “one of his [favorite] stories to share.”

The post concluded, “You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you … We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans.”

Authorities confirmed Rivera’s death on Monday, July 13, after she went missing on California’s Lake Piru while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on July 8. The toddler was found alone on the rented pontoon boat by a boat shop employee hours after security footage showed the actress and her son leaving the dock. An autopsy determined Rivera’s cause of death to be accidental drowning on July 14.

Rivera’s family, friends, former costars and fans have been mourning her death. Her family released a statement on July 14 thanking the authorities who worked to find Rivera’s body and the outpouring of love and support they’ve received.

“While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister,” a statement released to Deadline by Rivera’s manager Gladys Gonzalez on July 14. “Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”