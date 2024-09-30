Corey Feldman‘s estranged wife, Courtney Feldman, submitted his text messages into evidence as part of her plea for temporary spousal support in their divorce, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Courtney claims she was “abandoned” by Corey, 53, after she quit their party lifestyle. She said she was left with no home, no car and no money when they split.

To make matters worse, she claims to have racked up nearly $20,000 in medical bills. She said she reached out to her ex asking for help, but claimed he quickly shut her down.

In the text message obtained by In Touch, Corey responded to Courtney’s request for help writing, “Courtney, I’m sorry to hear U R struggling. Please send me a bill or break down of what these medical expenses are and I’ll see what can be done. Unfortunately, this is the worst timing ever. I leave for tour Tom [sic] and hav [sic] no $ at all as I am way over extended. Had to get real bud [sic] for this one and they wanted $ in advance, as well as all the merch for arena shows which cost a $14k deposit. So that’s $120k up front which is exactly what I’m making.”

He continued, “So I’m basically wiped out until they start paying me in a few weeks. But if U show me what’s going on I can see what I can do about it when I start getting paid from the tour. Communication is key. I don’t want to be your enemy at all.”

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

The former child star filed for legal separation in September 2023. In his filing, Corey cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the marriage ending. He listed the date of separation as June 22, 2023.

Courtney said Corey has been paying her $2,000 a month in support. She asked the court to order him to increase the amount to $5,000 per month.

Courtney said she has been forced to work part-time at a coffee shop due to her experiencing various health issues, including hives and having COVID several times.

In her declaration, she said that she had worked with Corey in his band but that ended when she started having medical issues.

At the moment, Courtney said she pulls in around $1,982 a month before the support from Corey. She said she has less than $3,000 in savings and owes over $18,000 in medical bills.

She claimed Corey has the funds to pay support. In the motion, she said that she believes the actor pulls in around $280,000 per month. She said he makes money from residuals, merchandise, fan conventions, acting roles, appearances and even has a successful line of Funko Pop dolls.

Courtney said Corey makes around $35,000 at every fan convention and $50,000 per year selling videos to fans on Cameo. She also claimed he scored a $700,000 payday for a recent documentary he produced and earned more from the doll sales.

Roy Rochlin / Getty

Courtney told the court, “For the last year he has been marketing and selling toy dolls of himself called ‘Funko’ dolls. These dolls collectively are worth a lot of money.”

She added, “They are highly collectable and sell out very fast. So, he has money from many sources, including his current band tour for the next several months. I am informed the doll deal would have grossed Corey $700,000.”

In June 2023, Courtney said she decided to quit recreational drugs for her health. “My decision to quit drugs and ‘our lifestyle’ was the reason our marriage ended,” Courtney told the court.

She added, “In May 2023, I informed Corey I would not be ‘partying’ anymore and further, because of my deteriorating health and increased stress, I would not be going on tour. Once I said no to the drugs our relationship unraveled quickly.”