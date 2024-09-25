Corey Feldman’s estranged wife, Courtney Feldman, pleaded with the court to award her temporary spousal support, claiming she was abandoned by the actor after she decided to quit their party lifestyle, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Courtney requested that Corey, 53, pay her $5,000 a month in support.

Courtney said that Corey is a successful actor and musician who has “earnings from several sources including film/TV residuals, touring, concerts, personal appearances and merchandising.”

She also asked that the Stand By Me star cough up $50,000 for her to use on legal fees.

In addition, she asked that Corey be ordered to pay her outstanding medical expenses and provide her with medical insurance until the divorce is final. The couple wed on November 22, 2016, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Corey filed for legal separation in September 2023. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He listed the date of separation as June 22, 2023.

The former child star asked the court to terminate Courtney’s right to spousal support.

In her filing, Courtney said she lived an upper middle class live during her marriage to Corey. She said they enjoyed luxury cars, travel, 1-2 vacations each year and dining at fine restaurants.

Courtney said she is experiencing various health issues including hives, having COVID several times and “regular female problems.” She said Corey is in good health.

At the moment, Courtney is working part-time as a baker for a coffee house.

She said she makes $1,982 a month and Corey currently provides around $2,000 a month in support. She believes Corey pulls in more than $280,000 per month. Courtney said she only has $2,600 in savings.

She owes her dentist and doctor over $18,000. “I am unable to earn anything close to the martial standard of living,” Courtney said.

Her lawyer said Courtney “supported [Corey] emotionally and in his work since 2011. [Courtney] has been abandoned by [Corey], and aside from under-guideline support, has no home, no job, vehicle or money for medical expenses.”

JC Olivera/Getty Images

In a declaration, Courtney explained she had been working as a musician in Corey’s band.

She said her health issues started in 2022 when she started getting hives.

She said the condition was “terribly debilitating and disfiguring to my face and body.” She said in June 2023 she decided that “recreational” drugs were taking a toll on her. “My decision to quit drugs and ‘our lifestyle’ was the reason our marriage ended,” she said.

“In May 2023, I informed Corey I would not be ‘partying’ anymore and further, because of my deteriorating health and increased stress, I would not be going on tour. Once I said no to the drugs our relationship unraveled quickly.”

Courtney believes Corey should pay her $5,000 per month. She said he makes around $35,000 at every fan convention he attends and does between six-eight conventions per year.

She said he was paid $700,000 for a documentary he produced in 2020 and makes $50,000 per year selling fan videos on Cameo. Corey has yet to respond.

A hearing on Courtney’s motion was set for November.

Before he filed for divorce, Corey announced the breakup on social media. He told his fans, “It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together.”

“We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads,” the actor continued.

“On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery,” the actor said. “We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”