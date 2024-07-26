Making dinner after a jam-packed workday can be a real chore. If you’re looking for a tasty flavor-packed dish that’s also simple and delicious, ready in just 90 seconds, Ben’s Original™ Street Food is an entree you can enjoy at any moment.

These mouthwatering entrees are great for a quick dinner or late-night craving at home, plus they don’t require refrigeration so they’re ideal to take along for lunch at the office. Available in four globally inspired gluten-free flavors, there’s a taste to please everyone’s palate.

Enjoy the ultimate comfort food after a stressful day. Ben’s Original™ Street Food Gumbo With Chicken Andouille Sausage is a zesty stew filled with satisfying chicken andouille sausage, long grain brown rice, tomatoes, celery, okra and peppers. Go on, you deserve it!

Treat yourself to a taste of island time with Ben’s Original™ Street Food Jamaican Jerk Style Red Beans & Rice With Chicken. It mixes bold jerk flavored chicken and long grain rice with a satisfying combo of vegetables and red kidney beans.

The Mexican-inspired flavor of Ben’s Original™ Street Food Bean & Rice Burrito Bowl will take your taste buds south of the border in just a minute and a half. This hearty bowl blends long grain rice, corn, black beans, poblano peppers and tomatoes.

Indulge your love for Asian cuisine without waiting for takeout with Ben’s Original™ Street Food Fried Rice With Vegetables. It’s a delicious bowl full of savory soy sauce and long grain rice with vegetables including carrots, corn, peas and red bell peppers.

No matter which flavor you choose, you can feel good about Ben’s Original™ Street Food. Each one is packed with rice, protein, vegetables, and bold flavors that contain no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources so you can feel good about them. Don’t waste another minute. Go fill your shopping cart with Ben’s Original™ Street Food available at retailers nationwide and at BensOriginal.com.