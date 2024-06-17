Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel shared another intimate video from Abby’s 2021 wedding to husband Josh Bowling.

Abby, 34, and Brittany, 34, uploaded a dramatized edit to their first dance via TikTok on Friday, June 14. The footage captured the trio as they slowly swayed to a remix of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of support for the twins and admiration for their unique wedding dance.

“I’m so happy for her, I’ve watched them since babies,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “Congratulations and may you share many years together.”

“Love is all that matters! So glad you found that special person to share it with,” a third quipped.

The conjoined twins made headlines in March when it was revealed Abby secretly tied the knot to the United States Army veteran, 35, in 2021, according to public records viewed by Today.

Just one day after their wedding was confirmed, a heartwarming video of Abby and Brittany dancing with Josh at their wedding appeared online. The former reality stars looked stunning in a custom gown during the special moment.

Although they initially kept the details of their marriage private, more information about the nuptials has surfaced since the wedding was announced. Despite Brittany being in attendance at the wedding, Abby’s marriage certificate listed their sister Morgan Hensel and Cosmo Naut as the witnesses.

The marriage license also revealed that the ceremony took place at the Jerome Event Center in Delano, Minnesota, with Reverend Sid A. Veenstra being hired to officiate their nuptials on November 13, 2021.

The couple currently lives in Minnesota, though not much is known about Josh or how he met his wife.

While Josh seems to prefer to live a more private life out of the spotlight, Abby and Brittany gained notoriety when they shared their lived experience as conjoined twins during a 1996 television interview.

The sisters are dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare condition when conjoined twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” according to the National Library of Medicine. While Abby and Brittany have separate organs including hearts, spinal cords and brains, they share other organs that are located below the waist. Brittany is in control of the left side of their body, while Abby controls the right side.

The twins later appeared in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 before they starred on their own reality show, Abby & Brittany, on TLC in 2012.