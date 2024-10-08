Collin Gosselin isn’t closing the door on a relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin, despite their troubled past.

“So first and foremost, my relationship with my brothers and sisters is of top priority to me,” Collin, 20, told The U.S. Sun in an interview published on Tuesday, October 8. “And I think the only way that my mother and I would be able to reconnect and fix our relationship in the future is if she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps.”

In the past, Collin has accused the mother of eight, 49, of harsh treatment that included tying him up and locking him into a “containment room” in the family’s basement starting before he turned 10.

“And, you know, the many times that she’s tried to soil my name and my father’s [Jon Gosselin] name. I just would want her to come forward with the truth,” he told the outlet, speaking from his dorm room at Penn State University. “[But] yes, that door would be open. 100 percent.”

Jon, 47, and Kate share kids Madelyn and Cara, 23, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, 20.

Collin told the publication that he was “enjoying college” but remained firm that his “number one” dream was returning to the Marine Corps to finish his training. Collin claimed his dreams of becoming a United States Marine were derailed due to his past institutionalization by his mom.

Getty

“I was discharged,” he told Entertainment Tonight about how he was let go from the Marines in August. “I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life.”

Kate — who divorced Jon in 2009 after ten years of marriage — allegedly put Collin in an institution in 2016 when he was “11 or 12” after he allegedly had issues with his fellow sextuplets. “They don’t need any deeper reason. Being in an institution, that’s good enough [to discharge me]. It was the fact that I was in an institution and that’s it,” Collin claimed. He added that he has “very few other wishes in life that would top being a United States Marine.”

In the July 2023 episode of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s, Collin shared his perspective on why he was separated from his siblings. Jon gained primary custody of Collin in 2018 and his sister, Hannah, one of the sextuplets, also lived with them.

“I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, [Kate] she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out,” he alleged, adding that his mom was “going through a lot of things.” “I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” Collin added.

That same month, Kate broke her silence on Collin’s accusations in a lengthy Instagram post. “Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help,” she wrote. “His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.”