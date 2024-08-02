Colin Jost and Michael Che have been gunning hard for the top spot at Saturday Night Live ahead of frontrunner Tina Fey when showrunner Lorne Michaels eventually decides to step down. In light of the drama, a source exclusively tells In Touch they’re determined to get the gig.

“To think there’s only one person, qualified to do this job – i.e. Tina – is absurd. To think that the best person to do this job hasn’t worked in the building [30 Rockefeller Plaza aka 30 Rock] for decades is preposterous,” a source inside the NBC late night franchise shares. “Colin and Michael want the show because right now they are the guys making the show and have guided it through undeniably harrowing circumstances.”

The insider adds that Colin, 42, and Michel, 41, are “proven,” “they don’t have side hustles” and “they love what they do.”

“The next year is going to be crazy and Colin and Michael are going to fight like hell to get what they want,” the source explains. “People do not bet against those guys.”

While Lorne, 79, has served as SNL’s executive producer for years, he previously said that Tina, 54, is a frontrunner for when he inevitably retires. “It could easily be Tina Fey, but you know, there are a lot of people who are there now who are also, you know…” he told Entertainment Tonight in January.

Lorne didn’t reveal who the other contenders are, though Seth Meyers is said to want the job badly. “He doesn’t deny it in person, either. He has been carefully courting the press for years to give him a good reception if hired,” the insider says.

Adam McKay – who has worked on projects including Anchorman and The Big Short – is also in the running. He stands out as a contender because he helped rebuild the franchise when he served as the head writer from 1995 to 2001. “Some people hate Adam but he is undeniably talented,” the source shares.

Bob Odenkirk and his wife, Naomi Odenkirk, also have strong arguments to take on the job. Not only does Naomi, 49, represent SNL alums including Kristin Wiig and Bill Hader, but Bob, 61, won multiple Emmys when he worked as a writer on the variety show from 1987 until 1991.

The insider reveals that Andy Samberg and his comedy troupe, The Lonely Island, could also score the gig. The former key SNL contributors are responsible for some of the show’s greatest moments — including their “Dick in a Box” digital short – and have deep respect in the comedy community.

While there are some obvious choices to take over for Lorne, the source adds that there are a few wild cards that could be considered for the job. “Economics and long term thinking could drive NBC toward a (cheaper?) wild card pick like Neal Brennan, the cocreator of Chappelle’s Show, who is highly respected in comedy circles, or Tim Heidecker of the famed Tim and Eric sketch comedy duo,” the insider explains.

“There are outside-of-the-box picks for this job that would get a good press reception if they got hired,” the source notes. “Even Emma Stone‘s husband Dave McCary fits in this category. He did great work during his years on SNL and people respected him even before he got on that show.”