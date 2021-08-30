Au naturel! Fans swooned over Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) after her husband, Cole DeBoer, shared a rare makeup-free photo to celebrate her birthday.

Following the MTV alum’s lavish birthday surprise on Saturday, August 28, Cole, 33, posted a photo of his “amazing wife” on her 30th birthday, Sunday, August 29. Pictured alongside the bare-faced mother of four was their daughter, Layne, who turned three on the same day.

“Beauties!! Happy 3rd Birthday to our little [angel,] Layne! And Happy 30th Birthday to my beautiful amazing wife!” Cole captioned his Instagram tribute. “Layne has definitely been a [momma’s] girl lately and she has the best one around to look up to. I love you both more than you will ever know and hope today has been extremely special.”

Cole DeBoer/Instagram

While many fans wished the South Dakota native and her daughter a happy birthday, some were left shocked by seeing the reality TV star without makeup.

“The first time I’ve seen Chelsea without makeup!” one Instagram user commented. “She’s a natural beauty!”

“Not a disrespectful comment in the least, because you are an amazing person, but can I say how beautiful you are just in your natural state?!” a fellow mother wrote. “Absolutely stunning!”

“Chelsea is gorgeous [without] makeup,” a third fan shared, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

To celebrate turning the big 30, Cole planed three presents for his wife — and they clearly did not disappoint.

“[I’m] 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world,” Chelsea gushed on Instagram.

In the post, which starts with a slide of the happy couple kissing, is a note from Cole.

“So for your 30th birthday I wanted to give you [three] things,” Cole’s note began. He listed “something you need or could use,” “something from me from the heart and meaningful” and “something you really want.”

The note led Chelsea out to their garage barn door, where Cole’s heartfelt gift was a revamped garage turned dance floor — a “private surprise romantic barn dance.”

Chelsea welcomed daughter Aubree, 11, when she was a senior in high school with ex Adam Lind and has since had three more children whom she shares with Cole — Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 7 months. Cole has previously said he has his “pen ready” to adopt Aubree and refers to himself as a father of four.