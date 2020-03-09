Cute couple! Cody Simpson gushed over girlfriend Miley Cyrus to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. The Australian hunk is head over heels for the singer and raved over her amazing qualities.

“Happy women’s day to the strongest, most beautiful [and] extraordinary woman I’ve ever met,” the 23-year-old captioned a black-and-white photo of Miley, 27, on his Instagram Story. The “Malibu” artist can be seen wearing black sweats and matching sunglasses while posing with her tongue out and holding a paper cup.

The pair has been packing on the social media PDA for the past couple of months, despite rumblings that they split in December after Cody was spotted walking around NYC and looking cozy with Playboy model Jordy Murray.

However, they seem to be going strong as of late. On February 26, Miley left a NSFW comment on her beau’s Instagram post after he announced his new Prince Neptune, Poet book and coinciding music.

“Where’s the screenshot of me flashing my boobies while you record?” Miley replied in the comments section. “Tip: Smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all the above!” Noted. A few days later, she gushed, “You’re so hot,” in response to a steamy modeling photo of Cody.

The A-listers seem to share more than just a physical bond. They were longtime friends before turning things romantic, and the “Wrecking Ball” singer took a moment to appreciate the “Home to Mama” singer for his birthday in January 2020.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world [Cody],” Miley wrote on her Instagram Story with three skull and crossbones emojis. “I love you and our pirate life!” She added that he is her “favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth” in a separate post a few hours later.

They share some seriously hot chemistry, but Cody noted that he’s a “cautious” and “careful guy” when it comes to sex during an interview on the January 21 episode of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast. As far as his relationship with Miley, he added, “Yeah, it’s great. Amazing, no complaints.”

Miley and Cody seem crazy about each other, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for them.

