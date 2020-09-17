Courtesy Coco Austin/Instagram

In it for the long haul! Coco Austin shared a slew of photos with husband Ice-T on Wednesday, September 16, months after shutting down split rumors.

“Family,” the Ice Loves Coco star, 41, captioned the snapshots of her gorgeous brood. Two of the pictures featured the happy parents snuggled up with their 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, and Coco was sure to include a hot selfie with the “Original Gangster” rapper, 62.

Needless to say, fans loved seeing the reality family happy. “Wow your baby looks identical to her father. Beautiful family,” one commenter wrote. “You guys are so beautiful and lovely!” Someone else gushed.

In March, the Think Like a Man Too actress set the record straight on her relationship status with the Law & Order: SVU actor, whom she married in 2005. “Is it true you are Ice are not together anymore?” a curious follower asked via Instagram after the busty blonde shared a photo of herself and Chanel being silly in quarantine.

“Where did you hear that? We’ve been together for 19 years … Wherever you heard that is fake,” Coco insisted.

The couple’s relationship is as strong as ever these days and the Santorini Blue star exclusively told In Touch that welcoming their daughter in 2015 has brightened their lives.

“Now that Chanel’s involved, it really bonded us even in a better way,” she divulged in January 2020. “We didn’t know we could get closer, but having Chanel made us even closer, if that even make sense.”

After nearly two decades of marriage, parenthood and everything in-between, it’s no surprise Coco and Ice-T just keep falling more in love. “It’s the goal,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘How much closer can you get?’ but there is definitely a real true love bond. You don’t see it, you just feel it. And you’re just hoping that it always stays that way.”

The Hollywood couple met when Coco was just 22 while she was working as a model on a movie set. Ice, whose friend was in the production, visited the set one day and spotted the blonde beauty. The rest, as they say, is history.

“We happened in a blink,” she added. “We have such a really cool bond, Ice and I, and a good friendship — not just a marriage, but a good friendship. And we’re just so comfortable with each other at this point that it’s like you can’t see one another without each other.”

Coco and Ice-T aren’t going anywhere!