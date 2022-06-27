Written in partnership with Ascend Agency.

Rob Dial is a successful American business coach/podcaster/creator. He has a goal of impacting a billion lives worldwide before retiring from his career. He has a mission to assist as many people as possible in letting go of their self-limiting beliefs, understanding their life’s goals, and providing strategies to achieve them. Interestingly, Rob Dial has coached and trained over 50 thousand people in the last 13 years of his coaching and consulting career.

Currently, Rob Dial has achieved several notable milestones in his career. He is among the Top 100 podcasts across the globe with over 100 million downloads. His podcasts have billions of online views, which he organically gained without paying for any advertisements to increase the number of viewers. He has mastered several strategies for organic growth online using social media.

Rob Dial is on a mission to help thousands of people to quit their 9–5 jobs and become full-time coaches and consultants. He observes that certification of business coaches is not a requirement by the law in most countries, and a high percentage of the coaches earn more income than in other high-paying careers such as the legal and medical fields. Beyond just helping people escape the 9-5 “rat race”, the motivation that drives him every day is helping people be a beacon of transformation for the rest of the world to “leave humanity better than we found it”.

The founder of The Mindset Mentor podcast and The School of Online Coaches, Rob Dial has altered lives through his impactful mind-changing teachings. Today, Rob has attracted a significant following on his social media platforms of 2.7 million on Facebook and over 400,000 on Instagram. Through his elaborate methodologies on coaching, many of his students and followers earn a living through online coaching and have created financial freedom for themselves and their families.

“My journey as a coach was quite challenging at the beginning. Without any support or someone to show me business techniques, I had to think out of the box and strategize how to grow the business all by myself. But with a mission to see people’s lives changed, I’m happy about the remarkable strides I have made today.” shares Rob.

In his journey to impact lives, Rob Dial observes that you can carry out your coaching from any location as long as you have a phone or laptop. Aside from developing the skill of coaching, Rob’s methodology is all about using social media and online presence to attract prospects and convert them into paying coaching clients. This is the overall focus of The School for Online Coaches’ mission in the world, which is one of the top schools for coaches in the world.

“A business coaching career comes with a couple of advantages; it’s flexible and has great income potential. You can carry out your coaching from your smartphone or laptop when you are traveling, relaxing on a beach, or from the comfort of your home. The convenience of running a coaching business allows you to make good money and travel the world while still impacting other people’s lives,” Rob Dial adds.

Rob Dial has grand plans to see his coaching business help millions of people achieve their financial freedom and make their unique impact on the world. As a celebrated content creator across the globe, Rob advises that the key to building your audience is creating excellent content for your followers that will provide impactful value. His greatest dream for his online coaching school is to help other coaches impact lives and leave the world better than we all have found it.