She picked a winner! Clare Crawley made Bachelor history and got engaged to contestant Dale Moss after only 12 days of filming. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love,” a source told Life & Style. The 31-year-old must be a super special guy to have wooed the blonde beauty, 39, so quickly. Scroll below to learn about Clare’s fiancé.

He Is Quite the Athlete

Dale has always had a strong interest in sports. In high school, he played basketball and football, in addition to track and field. He went on to play college basketball at San Diego State University, until he moved to the football team in his senior year, according to his school bio.

While playing ball as a wide receiver, he was recognized by the National Football League and was signed to the Green Bay Packers as a free agent in 2012. Throughout his career, he played for Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What Is His Job?

Following his career as a professional football player, he went on to peruse a career in modeling. He has also worked as a host, participated in many philanthropic endeavors and is a Special Olympics global ambassador.

“I’ve had the privilege of being featured in global campaigns with top brands in fitness, fashion and lifestyle and I’m only getting started,” he wrote in his website bio. “My passion for storytelling and ability to connect with people across different industries has made me a sought after entertainment host and media personality.”

What Is His Net Worth?

With a resume like that, his bank account must be just as impressive. His net worth is estimated to be $1 million to $5 million, according to networthspedia.com. Although it’s unclear exactly how he’s made his millions, he made a good chunk of change as a football player. He signed a $1,445,000 contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He later signed a $900,000 two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ended his career in 2015 with a $420,000 contract with the Chicago Bears, according to Spotrac.com.

What Does He Have in Common With Clare?

Clare and Dale are “a great match” considering they both prioritize family, a source told Life & Style. The businessman is “super close” with his sisters and he “really cares about his family.” The insider explained. “He would sometimes go and surprise his parents back at home” in South Dakota. Although he currently lives in New York City, he makes an effort to visit his family often.

It’s no wonder Clare and Dale hit it off!