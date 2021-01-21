Former Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss “really wanted it to work” with ex-fiancée Clare Crawley, but they struggled with “long-distance” and “trust issues” before their split, an insider tells Life & Style.

“They tried,” explains the insider. “It just became really clear as they were getting to know each other that they were way more different than similar.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The hairstylist, 39, and former football player, 32, met during season 16 of The Bachelorette. Life & Style exclusively broke the news of their midseason engagement in early August after learning that Clare wanted to “quit” because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. The Bachelor Nation couple left the show together, and Tayshia Adams stepped in to finish out the season.

The insider notes their romance falling apart is especially tough after their whirlwind journey. “She gave it all up and then for it not to work out is just heartbreaking for her,” says the insider about Clare.

Dale publicly confirmed their split on Tuesday, January 19, after days of speculation. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.” Clare has not publicly spoken about their uncoupling.

While his statement had a nice sentiment, it seems a lot more is happening behind the scenes. Sadly, the Sacramento native is “a wreck” and “not holding up well” following her and Dale’s “really messy” split, an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 20. “She really fell hard for Dale and saw a future with him … The breakup was hard for the both of them at the end.”

That’s not to say the love they shared wasn’t real. Dale gushed over their instant spark during an appearance on Good Morning America in November.

“After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” the South Dakota native said at the time. “Everything after the fact validated that and I knew in my heart it was going to be her and I at the end of the day.”

“[It was] never a question [if I’d propose],” he continued. “I said from the beginning, ‘There was never a time I wouldn’t be there for you.’ And my heart was so full. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. Never a second thought. If you see in the episode, we’re so relaxed and we’re so calm together, and we knew at that moment, that we were exactly where we were meant to be.”

Time will tell what’s next for Clare and Dale.