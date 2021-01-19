ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sharing his side of the story. Bachelorette alum Dale Moss confirmed his split from fiancée Clare Crawley after their engagement on season 16 of the ABC TV show last summer.

“I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday, January 19.

“We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Up until this moment, fans have been speculating that their chemistry fizzled out in early January 2021. Dale, 32, and Clare, 39, have been dealing with “serious issues” in recent weeks, according to Us Weekly.

The Sacramento-based hairstylist and sports consultant hit it off right away, but things seemed to get more complicated when they got back to their normal routines.

“They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences,” a source told E! News about what is causing tension in their relationship on Tuesday, January 19. “Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom.”

Life & Style broke the news that Dale popped the question to Clare while filming the show in July 2020 at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs. The blonde beauty was so smitten with Dale that she “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love” with the former football player, insiders told Life & Style at the time. In a surprising turn of events, the network secured Tayshia Adams as the show’s new leading lady.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Dale later opened up about the instant attraction and connection he felt with Clare following his on-air proposal.

“After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” the South Dakota native said during the November 6 episode of Good Morning America. “Everything after the fact validated that and I knew in my heart it was going to be her and I at the end of the day.”

“[It was] never a question [if I’d propose],” he added. “I said from the beginning, ‘There was never a time I wouldn’t be there for you.’ And my heart was so full. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. Never a second thought. If you see in the episode, we’re so relaxed and we’re so calm together, and we knew at that moment, that we were exactly where we were meant to be.”