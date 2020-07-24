He’s here! Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their second child — a son named Win — together on Thursday, July 23.

“Happy Birthday, WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson,” wrote the mom of three on Twitter one day after giving birth to her 8-pound, 1-ounce baby boy.

In addition to her latest bundle of joy, Ciara is mom to 3-year-old daughter Sienna, whom she welcomed with her hubby in 2017. In 2014, the “Level Up” singer gave birth to her son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex Future.

Ciara’s third pregnancy came with special challenges considering it happened during the middle of a pandemic. Because of social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL player couldn’t physically be in the same room as Ciara during many doctor visits. Nonetheless, he found another way to be there for her.

“The life of a pregnant woman in COVID-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our ultrasound,” Ciara shared on social media in April. “We don’t hear too much about US during this time.”

Ever since the two began dating in 2015, Russell has been super supportive of the musician, including accepting her son as his own. Thanks to his mom, Tammy Wilson, Russell knew how to be a great stepdad to his wife’s firstborn.

“I’m going to be honest with you,” his mother divulged on the “Raising Fame: Sports Edition” podcast in February 2020. “I did say something about — I’m a mom. I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ So he and I had conversations about that.”

“So I said to him, ‘OK, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were you own, even if that means that you give that kid your name,’” Tammy added at the time. Her advice worked, because the athlete developed a special bond with Future.

“It’s interesting,” he said told BuzzFeed in 2019. “It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

Now the couple get to experience real love again with their newborn son!