Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn’s estranged husband Christian Dumontet accused the reality star of abandoning his mansion, after being awarded sole use of the pad, and claiming she exposed him to criminal action over it being unkept, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Christian, 44, asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to amend the current temporary restraining order obtained by Christine, 35.

Christine was awarded sole use of the martial home in April as part of a temporary restraining order.

However, Christian said she has not maintained the home, which is owned by him. He said in July he learned of an irregular and excessive water bill.

He said he got the run around from Christine’s team about the issue because she hired a new firm.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Then, Christian said on August 6 he learned that there was another issue with mosquitoes breeding in the pool area.

He said he called his general field operations forearm who said nobody had reached out to him about the issue and that Christian was “facing potential misdemeanor criminal charges and fines of one thousand dollars a day if the property was not remediated immediately.”

Christian said his neighbor sent him photos of the house tagged with notices of disruption from SoCalGas and overflowing mail in the mailbox. He said Christine’s new team has yet to get back to his counsel.

His lawyer said Christian owns the property alone, as separate property.

His attorney said, “It is clear that [Christine] is not maintaining the property as the martial home, nor the familial home for the child. [Christine] does not reside at the property nor has she maintained it since at least July of this year. [Christine] is now in violation of the [court order requiring] her to maintain the property.” Christian said his ex’s refusal to maintain the property is now creating “massive damage to the house and exposing” him to criminal action as the owner of the home.

He said he needs access to the home immediately. A judge has yet to rule.

Back in March, Christian was arrested after an incident involving Christine at their home. Christine accused her ex of throwing a bag of glass that allegedly hit their son and also said he threw stuff at her.

He denied the accusations.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Christian was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He posted a $30,000 bond and was released. A couple of weeks later, Christian filed for divorce from Christine.

He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded sole legal custody of their son. He also asked that Christine not be awarded spousal support. Christian also filed his own restraining order petition against Christine.

He claimed they had a fight over her dogs but there was no attack on her. Christian claimed Christine lied to officers about what really went down. The court granted Christine a temporary restraining order, requiring Christian to stay 100 yards away from the reality star.

Further, Christine was granted sole exclusive use of their martial home, which is owned by Christian.