Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown’s bond has not changed, despite their respective divorces from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Different life paths, different dreams and life choices – but still Sisterwives,” Janelle, 55, captioned a sweet photo with Christine, 52, via Instagram on Tuesday, August 20. “Looking forward to our next adventure.”

Fans of the TLC stars flooded the comments section with praise of the women’s relationship. “In so many ways, you guys seem to have achieved the sisterwife dream,” one follower wrote. “I love seeing you both just on fire for life. Leave the past behind and just running so fast forward,” another added.

“I love this because I keep trying to tell people they don’t have to live the same path or the same journey, but you can still love and support each other,” a third fan chimed in.

Janelle and Christine, along with former sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, were all married to Kody, 55, for decades before the family divide became too much to bear. Christine – who shares son Paedon and daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with the businessman – was the first to leave the plural family.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine later told fans, “This decision was a long time coming. I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

As for Janelle, In Touch exclusively revealed she and Kody had called it quits in November 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source said at the time, adding that she “outgrew him.”

The former couple – who share children Hunter, Gabriel, Logan, Savanah, Madison and late son Garrison – announced their split later that month, but Janelle later dished that she does not consider herself divorced.

“Because we never were legally married, I can’t really say I’m divorced,” she told People in January. “I just say ‘I’m no longer with’ [him] when I explain it to outside people. I’m like, ‘I’m no longer with my partner.’”

Former sister wife Meri, 53, split from the polygamous patriarch in January 2023, and Robyn, 45, is his only remaining wife.

While Janelle has chosen to remain single and in Flagstaff, Arizona, to be near her children, Christine has moved on and is living in Moab, Utah, with husband David Woolley. The two tied the knot in October 2023, just eight months after making their relationship Instagram official.

“I love being a newlywed in my 50s!! A little older and a little wiser,” she gushed about her beau via Instagram in June. “I’d love to hear your number one marriage advice to David and I!!”