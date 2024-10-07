Sister Wives star Christine Brown gushed about her life with husband David Woolley in a sweet tribute one year after tying the knot.

“Happy Anniversary [David]. Gosh, I love you. It’s been incredible to have you as my partner,” Christine, 52, shared via Instagram alongside a carousel of relationship photos on Monday, October 7. “I feel so blessed to be married to you and I look forward to the rest of our lives together.”

The reality star added a series of hashtags, including “happy anniversary,” “let’s do this forever,” “keeps me laughing” and “loves me.”

Days ahead of their one year wedding anniversary, Christine shared a Reel with the viral trend, “Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win. I guess we’ll never know.”

“Almost a year later, and I still feel like I won the lottery marrying David,” she captioned the post. “Every day, I’m reminded that love truly can be better than I ever imagined.”

Christine and David’s romance was a whirlwind leading up to their October 2023 nuptials. After meeting online in late 2022, the Cooking With Just Christine star announced that she was getting back into the dating scene after her November 2021 split from husband Kody Brown.

Just one month after asking fans for tips on dating in her 50s, the mother of six – who shares children Paedon, Mykelti, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, Truely and Aspyn with her ex – revealed via Instagram that she was off the market in February 2023, confirming that she was “dating someone exclusively” but keeping his identity private. However, that Valentine’s Day the happy couple went Instagram official.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Christine wrote alongside a selfie with the David Woolley Drywall founder. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

The pair purchased a home together in Lehi, Utah, the following month and David proposed on the back porch of their house that April.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she said in a statement to People on April 13, 2023. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

Christine and David refused to pump the brakes on their relationship and officially said “I do” in front of 330 of their closest family and friends on October 7, 2023.

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” Christine told People of their big day.

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David added. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”