Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reunited with Christine Brown four months after ​her son Robert Garrison Brown died by suicide in March.

“We got to spend the day together and it was SO needed! Incredibly grateful for family,” read the caption of an Instagram reel shared by bother Christine, 52, and Janelle, 55, on Monday, July 1. Both women smiled ear to ear in the same series of photos, where they were joined by Janelle’s daughter Maddie Brush, (née Brown), whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown.

The photo showed Janelle wearing a T-shirt that read “optimist,” while Christine donned a pink fleece pullover top. The ladies posed in front of a Wyoming lake on a cloudy day.

Fans were so happy to see the former sister wives together again.

“You can tell I am a first class Sister Wives fan when I saw this post and had to stop long enough to realize this isn’t my family lol,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I just love seeing you guys spending time together.”

A fan told the women, “I’ve never seen so many beautiful smiles from u guys. That’s what happens when ur truly happy,” along with pink heart emojis,” while another added, “Laughter helps heal.”

Janelle suffered the unimaginable tragedy when son Garrison died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot on March 5. He was 25 years old.

The former National Guard member was found inside his Flagstaff, Arizona, home by his brother Gabriel Brown after Janelle became concerned upon learning about worrisome texts her son had ​sent.

The TLC star told authorities she “should have gotten” Garrison “help” prior to his death, according to a Flagstaff, Arizona, police report obtained by In Touch on March 6. Gabe, 22, “indicated that Garrison had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse,” according to the report.

Kody, 55, and Janelle released a joint statement via Instagram upon their son’s death.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away.”

Maddie, 28, posted her own tribute to her brother on March 10. “My words seem to fall short. Our hearts [are] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother,” she wrote on Instagram. “God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Janelle shared a moving message about her first Mother’s Day without Garrison on May 20. “Mother’s Day, grief and strawberry rhubarb pie,” she began next to a photo of the dessert.

“Mother’s Day was surprisingly emotional for me. It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special every day. Especially since they became independent adults and weren’t home all the time. But this year was different,” she began.

“All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface. And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie. Our strawberry picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers market made it feel like this pie was destined. Strawberry rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison. And that made this pie a little bittersweet,” she continued.

“I love you honey and miss you every day,” Janelle concluded about the loss of Garrison.