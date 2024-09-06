Christina Hall‘s estranged husband, Josh Hall, accused her of cutting off access to their joint credit card and attempting to kick him off their upcoming HGTV show, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Josh, 43, made these claims as he fired back at Christina’s recent accusations in their bitter divorce. Josh claimed Christina made “misrepresentations” in court and also agreed to return a five-figure sum she claimed he took from her business.

As In Touch previously reported, Christina, 41, and Josh filed for divorce on July 16. The couple wed in October 2021 and the date of separation was listed as July 8. Josh asked the court to award him spousal support and terminate her right to collect any support from him.

A couple of weeks later, Christina filed docs accusing Josh of diverting $35,000 from her rental property business to his personal account. She claimed he didn’t need the money and asked the court to force him to return it. Now, in a declaration filed on August 29, Josh said he was compelled to respond to Christina. He said he has no objection to returning the $35,000 to Christina, “less the amount I have paid in expenses.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Josh said Christina purchased a home in Franklin, Tennessee, before the marriage. He said during the marriage, Christina bought another home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh said they purchased three homes together in Nashville as “flip” projects. Josh said that Christina’s homes were used as short-term rental properties throughout the marriage.

“I have historically been responsible for managing both properties, which Christina gave me complete access to,” he said.

He explained he created an LLC to help manage the rental properties. He said they directed all of the rental income from the properties to the bank account for the LLC.

“I always acted as a fiduciary to the properties, and I helped increase the rental income profits. Following our separation, I intended to continue acting in the best interest of the properties until our dissolution was finalized,” he said. Josh admitted that on July 8, he contacted Christina’s property manager and requested the June rental income be deposited to a separate account in his name.

“I made this request because I needed access to the rental income so I could continue to pay ongoing expenses and responsibilities related to the properties, which I directly handle. This is necessary so that the properties can continue to be rented out to the guests who have often booked months in advance. Although the property manager handles the day-to-day management of Parker Branch and 700 1st, there are regular and ongoing expenses and obligations that only I am responsible for, which Christina has never managed,” he said.

Josh said he pays the housekeepers after each guest departs, communicate with and pay various vendors for internet service, window cleaners, pool technicians, as well as animal caretakers. He said, “there are various animals that reside at the ranch and require daily caretaking.”

He explained, “All of the service providers have only ever worked with and communicated with me; never with Christina. I also purchase and restock supplies in the home. This is a 24-acre property and it requires a significant amount of maintenance and upkeep, which I have historically handled. I travel from California to visit the Tennessee properties at least once each month to ensure all maintenance is handled. For over two years, I have always been responsible for paying all of these expenses, from the LLC account.”

Josh said that Christina “unilaterally removed” his access to the LLC account on July 8.

He said that the night before, she also “cancelled my access to our joint American Express credit card which was the primary card I used for daily expenses.”

He said Christina, “made material to our financial accounts in anticipation of filing for divorce. To avoid any delay in paying vendors and other imminent expenses related to the properties, and to ensure guests were not impacted by nonpayment, I requested that the rental income be transferred to an account that I have access to.”

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Josh said he agrees to return the money and told the court none of it was used for personal use.

On top of that, Josh said, “Christina is a savvy businesswoman and is intricately involved in all our financial matters. Her purported lack of knowledge as to the management of this LLC is asinine.”

Josh also agreed to let Christina have exclusive use of their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

He said he agreed to move out of the home and allow her to live in the property with her three kids. He said he did visit the home and noticed that his drawers had been ransacked and certain documents were missing.

He said he confronted Christina and two of her friends. He said she proceeded to follow him around and record him with her cell phone.

Josh said Christina then began making financial threats towards him demanding to know how much money “I intend to steal as part of a settlement in our case.”

He said, “to avoid further conflict, I only grabbed a few items and left.” He also denied plugging back in security cameras Christina claims she disabled.

Josh added, “During our marriage, Christina and I worked together as a team on many projects and businesses. I devoted a significant amount of my personal efforts to support not just our estate but Christina’s separate property assets. Unfortunately, Christina’s new narrative is that I did ‘nothing’ and I deserve nothing. This is not only defamatory but entirely contradicts her repeated praise of me throughout our marriage regarding my efforts.” He accused her of “scorched-earth divorce tactics” and said he believes she is “also seeking to have me removed from a contractual agreement we entered into for the production of a new HGTV show The Flip Off.”

The Flip Off was to feature Christina and Josh working together against her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. According to reports, the show plans to move forward without Josh.

Christina has yet to respond. As In Touch previously reported, in his initial petition, Josh also asked that he be awarded all rights to any HGTV/Discovery Network shows they produced during the marriage.

The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. Sources told TMZ that Josh was blindsided by the split.

Christina was previously married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek, from 2009 to 2018, and then divorced her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, in 2021.