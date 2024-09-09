Christina Hall’s estranged husband, Josh Hall, slammed her for making alleged financial threats and recording him with her friends during a recent visit to their marital home, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Josh, 43, filed a bombshell declaration refuting claims Christina, 41, made in the divorce.

Josh said he had no issues with Christina having exclusive use of the home they shared while married.

He said they purchased the home together. He said after the split he agreed to move out and allow Christina to live there with her three children.

Josh said, “I have only requested to have limited access so that I may retrieve some of my personal belongings as I left all my items behind, including my dog.”

He claimed, “Since our separation, I have not come to the Kings Place property on ‘several occasions,’ as Christina contends.”

“By agreement, I went to the property on 7/15 to obtain some personal items. When I went to obtain some of my items from my closet, I noticed that my drawers had been ransacked and certain documents were missing,” Josh said.

He continued, “I was then confronted by Christina and two of her friends. They proceeded to follow me around while recording me with their cell phones. Christina began making financial threats towards me, demanding to know how much money I intend to ‘steal’ from her as part of a settlement in our case. To avoid further conflict, I only grabbed a few items and left the home.”

He added, “Since the time of drafting this declaration, Christina and I agreed (through our attorneys) that I would have access to the Kings Place residence on 8/2/2024 to move out all of my personal belongings. When I arrived on this date, Christina had notified the paparazzi, who were waiting for me outside the home.”

Josh alleged, “Christina then spread lies through the press that she did ‘not know’ I would be coming to the house on that date. This can be disproved through documented communications between our lawyers, which I have reviewed. Unfortunately, Christina has continued to litigate our divorce case through the media, while I just wish to reach an amicable resolution, devoid of the tabloid drama.”

In his filing, Josh said he only returned to the home one other time on July 20. He said Christina was out of town and he needed to pick up some personal items. He denied Christina’s claims he plugged security cameras back in that she had unplugged.

Josh filed for divorce on July 16.

The couple got married in October 2021. He listed the date of separation as July 8.

In his petition, he asked the court to award him spousal support and terminate Christina’s right to collect from him.

In response, Christina accused Josh of diverting $35,000 from her real estate business to his personal account. She demanded he be ordered to return the money.

She also asked for exclusive use of their Newport Beach, California, home.

Josh fired back in his recent filing. He claimed he had no issue returning the $35,000 to Christina. He said he had managed Christina’s rental properties during the marriage. On top of that, he said they bought three properties to flip.

Josh said he asked Christina’s property manager to deposit the $35,000 into his personal account and not the business account, because he said he needed access to money to continue managing the properties.

He said that on July 8 Christina “unilaterally removed” his access to the business account. In addition, he claimed she cancelled access to their joint American Express card which he used for daily expenses.

“To avoid any delay in paying vendors and other imminent expenses related to the properties, and to ensure guests were not impacted by nonpayment, I requested that the rental income be transferred to an account that I have access to,” he said.

A couple of days after he filed his declaration, Josh and Christina agreed that Christina would have exclusive use of the California home and another property in Tennessee.

Josh will get to use a separate home in Tennessee. Josh also agreed to return the $35,000 and Christina will pay him a $100,000 advance for legal fees or any expenses. The deal is temporary, and no official settlement has been reached.

As In Touch first reported, Josh accused Christina of attempting to kick him off their planned HGTV show.