Christina Hall Goes Hardcore in Her Workout! See Photos Inside the HGTV Star’s Personal Gym

Sweating in style! HGTV personality Christina Hall (née Haack) gave fans a glimpse inside her sleek home gym at her Newport Beach, California, mansion, which even includes a sauna for a post-workout relaxing session.

“Saturday morning routine,” the Flip or Flop alum captioned an Instagram video in January 2023. “Peloton 30 mins. Red light therapy 12 mins. Sauna 20 mins. Cold plunge [three] mins.”

In the clip, viewers could see Christina working out on her Peloton bike as the camera panned over to the full room, which includes a weight station, a bench press and a stunning view of her backyard. Next, the real estate investor showed off her red light therapy device, which is used to heal muscles, per WedMD.

Afterward, the reality TV star took viewers on a walk outside to her wooden sauna, which sits nearby her pool where she likes to take a dip in following her morning routine.

Christina moved into the scenic house with her husband, Josh Hall, in June 2022, she gushed via Instagram at the time.

“Celebrating and settling in,” she captioned her post at the time. “Absolutely obsessed with our new home. … Finally, all boxes are checked. We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day, this off-market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest. This home has the best vibes ever, time to make it our own.”

Both Christina and Josh’s names are listed as the homeowners on the deed, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

Aside from their picturesque California abode, the couple also occasionally spend time at Christina’s Tennessee home. The Christina in the Country star previously opened up to People about why she loves to get away from the west coast sometimes and spend time in the South.

“I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark, who had recently moved out there,” she told the outlet in May 2021. “Tennessee is gorgeous, and the people out there are so nice … Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

The Anaheim native shares her eldest kids, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and her youngest child, son Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Now that she is happily married to Josh, Christina and her blended family love going on adventures together in both houses the Wellness Remodel author owns. In between all the fun, though, Christina ensures that she maintains her exercise regimen at home.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos inside Christina’s personal gym!