Family of six! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed baby No. 4 via surrogate. The cookbook author made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, sharing the joyous news of son Alexander Wren Stephens.

“For as long as I can remembers, I’ve always wanted four children. As a little girl, two glow worms and tw0 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me,” Chrissy began. “We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with four pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing.”

Chrissy gave birth to the couple’s third child, daughter Esti, on January 13, 2023. The couple lost their son, Jack, five months into her pregnancy in September 2020. They’re already parents to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry anymore babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again,” she explained.

“In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having two tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?! At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John – I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again,” the model revealed.

Chrissy detailed how the couple started the IVF process and made new embryos. After her transfer, she became pregnant with Esti.

“Around the same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” the cookware designer shared. “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

The first embryo with Alex didn’t take, but she “fought to get ready for a second transfer,” getting surgeries to remove scar tissue. As Chrissy “crept toward the safe zone” of her pregnancy with Esti, she and John learned Alexandra became pregnant with their little boy. The ladies bonded over their pregnancies with their “families blending into one for the past year.”

Chrissy and John were there to witness Alexandra give birth to their baby boy just before midnight on June 19. “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens,” the Utah native wrote, adding, “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”