Rapper Blueface’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock fired back at Tamar Braxton’s friend’s lawsuit over an alleged assault, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Chrisean (real name: Chrisean Malone) denied all allegations in the lawsuit brought by Tamar’s friend, James Wright.

In addition, Chrisean, 24, denied that James suffered “numerous physical injuries” and “suffered extreme mental anguish and severe emotional distress, as well physical pain and suffering.”

She argued that “as a result of [James’] conduct and actions [James] is estopped, in whole, or in part, from asserting any of their claims against [Chrisean].”

She said that James was barred from recovering any damages against her because of his own “conduct, actions and/or omissions.”

Robin L Marshall / Getty

James sued Chrisean in February over a November 11, 2023, incident in Downtown Los Angeles. In the suit, James said he was at Tamar’s show at The Novo.

He said he started to talk to Chrisean in the backstage area.

“During the short conversation, [Chrisean] commented to [James] how nice he was and how different he was from everyone else at the event who had been mean to her. [Chrisean] was crying and visibly upset because she stated everyone was lying about her not being where she was supposed to be for her part of the performance,” the suit read.

The complaint continued, “[James] believes and based thereon alleges that [Chrisean] was misinformed about her role that evening as she was only supposed to participate in the ending of the concert performance called the ‘twerk portion.’”

“[James] believes and based thereon alleges that [Chrisean] thought she was supposed to have a larger performance role individually as a rap artist,” the suit claimed.

James said he tried to console Chrisean and told her that she was not in the designated area as “everyone else said because he would have seen her.”

“[Chrisean] became upset with [James] and stated that if he again said she was not where she was supposed to be she was going to hit him. [James] politely told [Chrisean], ‘I promise you, you were not on the side of the stage,'” the suit read.

James claimed Chrisean “immediately, using the hand she was wearing large, champion style rings, struck” him several times in the face. He said after she was removed from the dressing room, Chrisean continued to shout “foul, obscene and insulting language toward” him.

James accused Chrisean of using a homophobic slur during her alleged outburst. The suit claimed a number of witnesses saw it all go down backstage.

Prince Williams / Getty

In court documents, James claimed he visit the hospital after the alleged assault. His lawyer said, “Due to [Chrisean’s] offensive and deliberate act of striking [James], [James] suffered two broken teeth, multiple lacerations and contusions to his face and nose, as well as emotional distress.”

The lawsuit said, “[James] has suffered extreme and severe emotional distress in that he is afraid for his safety and has limited his social and career gatherings as well as other damages.”

James’ lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for Chrisean. Tamar’s friend served Chrisean with legal papers in May when she attended an event at an L.A. high school.

Last month, Chrisean was released from a Oklahoma jail after serving time in a drug-related case.

In August, Blueface,27, was sentenced to four years in prison over an alleged probation violation.