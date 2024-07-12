Chris Pine was slammed by his neighbor in their two-year court battle for allegedly rebuffing her attempts to depose him, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch,Helen Yu claimed she has been trying to take the actor’s deposition “since at least December 2023.”

The trial date is currently set for November after the parties agreed to postpone the initial August start date.

Back in 2022, Helen sued Chris, 43, for trespass, nuisance, and negligence.

In the suit, Helen, a well-known entertainment attorney, claimed her L.A. home shares a boundary with Chris’ home.

Paul Morigi / Getty

Helen said Chris installed numerous Ficus Benjamina trees on his property which caused her a ton of problems.

She said, “Ficus Benjamina are known to have extremely invasive root systems. Through action or inaction, [Chris has] unreasonably, negligently, or intentionally caused or allowed the root systems of [his trees] which were planted on the boundary line between the properties and encroach upon [Helen’s home], causing substantial and ongoing damage to the [Helen’s home], including cracking of walls and substantial damages to the plumbing and pipes, pool, pool deck, and other areas of in or around [Helen’s home], creating an unreasonably unsafe condition, and interfering with [Helen’s] use and enjoyment of [her] property.”

Helen’s lawyer wrote, “The encroachment upon and entry onto the [Helen’s home] by the [Chris’ trees] constitutes an ongoing and harmful nuisance, has caused substantial and ongoing damage [Helen’s] property, created an unreasonably unsafe condition, and interfered with [Helen’s] use and enjoyment of their property.”

Chris’ neighbor demanded unspecified damages in her lawsuit.

A couple of months later, Chris filed a countersuit against Helen.

He claimed Helen’s fence was on his side of the property line. Chris purchased his three-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2,205 square foot home in 2010 for $3 million. The home is currently worth an estimated $4.8 million.

Monica Schipper / Getty

Chris claimed as a result of Helen’s putting up the fence, he lost a “substantial amount of land” and caused him to be unable to use his full property.

The actor demanded the court order the fence to be moved and his property returned to him. Helen denied all allegations of wrongdoing brought in the countersuit.

Her lawyer argued, “In using and in making improvements to what [Chris and the other defendants] characterize as the disputed property, [Helen] acted innocently, without intending to violate [Chris’] rights, and without any negligence. [Chris] will not suffer any irreparable injury is [Helen’s] right to continue the use the dispute property as it has been used is confirmed by way of an equitable easement.”

“The hardship that [Helen] would suffer if forced to removed improvements from the disputed property would be greatly disproportionate to any hardship that [Chris] would suffer if the improvements are permitted to remain,” the attorney said.

Chris has yet to respond to Helen’s accusations over his failure to be deposed.

The case is ongoing.