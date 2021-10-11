Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson is dead at the age of 25 after he was fatally stabbed in Los Angeles, California.

Pearson, who appeared on season 1 of the popular dating series, died over the weekend, law enforcement told TMZ on Monday, October 11. Police are investigating what happened and have found a few leads so far, giving them reason to believe it will be a “solvable case.”

An altercation involving Pearson reportedly broke out in the San Fernando Valley area around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, and a fight escalated. Pearson was reportedly stabbed by the other party and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, but died around 3:30 a.m. that morning, according to the outlet.

Courtesy Chris Pearson Instagram/MTV

Friends of Pearson, who also went by “Creature Ferris,” have since launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his family to cover his funeral expenses.

“Unfortunately, Chris passed away early Sunday morning unexpectedly after a tragic encounter,” the description read. “Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy. Chris was the most determined person there could ever be.”

“His smile lit up an entire room,” the description continued. “The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way, way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish. We ask that you please donate or share this to help his mother and the family out with funeral expenses. No donation is too small, every cent counts.”

Rosario Cervantes, a spokeswoman for LAPD, confirmed officers responded at 2:09 a.m. on October 10 to a stabbing incident at the 22100 block of Erwin Street in the San Fernando Valley area. “A male victim [in his 20s] became involved in a verbal argument with a suspect,” Cervantes tells In Touch in a statement. “During the altercation, the suspect produced a weapon and stabbed the victim. The victim [was] transported to a local hospital where he died later from his injuries. The suspect fled the location.”

An MTV spokesperson tells In Touch, “We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Courtesy Ex on the Beach/Instagram

Pearson’s appearance on the MTV show Ex on the Beach was back in 2018. His bio stated that he was an “international house DJ” and “a ladies’ man” with a big heart, adding, “Despite his apparent goofiness, Chris is a hopeless romantic who has fallen in love more than once, and had his heart broken as a result.”

Since then, he had been working as a DJ and producer. Pearson also was the owner of his own sport and fashion brand called GoociFlooci.

After hearing news of his untimely and tragic passing, former Ex on the Beach star and season 1 alum Taylor Selfridge, shared her condolences by commenting on his latest Instagram post: “This is heartbreaking.”